Yorkshire law firm advises Warburtons on letting of new distribution centre

Warburtons has agreed to take a 25-year lease of the distribution and office facility at developer Tritax Symmetry’s Phase 3 of the 150-acre Symmetry Park Biggleswade scheme.

The building, which holds on-site EV charging and solar PV arrays, is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025.

A team led by Gordons commercial property partner, Sarah Ratcliffe, advised Warburtons on the deal.

Speaking on the firm’s work with Warburtons, Ms Ratcliffe said: “It was a pleasure to advise Warburtons on the pre-let deal.

“The new facility will only serve to further strengthen Warburtons’ business.

"We look forward to seeing the state-of-the-art highly sustainable building coming to fruition now that the deal has been agreed.”

Bolton-headquartered Warburtons currently produces more than two million products every day at its 11 bakeries, including one in Wakefield.

The firm delivers fresh to 18,500 stores across the UK every morning from the company’s 18 depots.

Commenting on the support from the Gordons’ team, Jim Norton, head of distribution network transformation at Warburtons, said: “As the largest bakery brand in the UK, we have a responsibility to lead and constantly innovate.

"That’s not only true with our products but also with the facilities in which we bake and distribute.

“The practical commercial advice provided by Sarah and the team at Gordons played a pivotal role in enabling us to secure the pre-let of our new depot.”

Gordons has offices in Leeds and Bradford and employs 170 people.

The law firm’s other commercial property clients include retailers AO, B&M, Iceland and Wren Kitchens along with utility provider Northern Gas Networks and Yorkshire Building Society.