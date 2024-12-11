Yorkshire law firm Gordons advises B&M on new 674,265 sq ft distribution centre

Retail specialist law firm Gordons has advised longstanding client B&M on the ten-year lease of a new state-of-the-art 674,265 sq ft distribution centre in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The letting is one of the largest logistics deals in the UK this year and the facility is set to commence operation in 2025.

Called Link 674, the new distribution centre will operate as an import centre for B&M and support the discount retailer’s ambitious future UK expansion plans, which include increasing its store count to at least 1,200 locations. In the past six months alone, B&M has opened 30 new UK stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A team from Gordons led by commercial property partner, Joanne Fearnley, advised B&M on the lease negotiations. B&M has been a client of Gordons for in excess of 20 years and, during that time, the firm has also advised on more than 600 store acquisitions.

Expansion plans - Gordons advised B&M on a ten-year lease for Link 674 (CGI of building shown)

Gordons’ Joanne Fearnley commented: “We are very pleased to have played our part in securing the deal by advising on the complex lease negotiations and look forward to seeing Link 674 become operational for our client next year. We have a longstanding trusted relationship with B&M.”

The ten-year lease agreement is with real estate investor Cain International. Firethorn Trust will manage the site on behalf of Cain International.

B8 Real Estate, CBRE and Moriarty & Co. acted for Cain and Firethorn Trust, with Simmons & Simmons providing legal advice. In addition to Gordons, B&M was represented by Savills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headquartered in Leeds, Gordons employs 170 people. Its retail clients include AO, Cloud Nine, Decathlon, Evri, Morrisons, Ocado Retail and Wren Kitchens.