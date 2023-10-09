Yorkshire law firm Gordons announces 'year of the growth' with net profit up to £10.6m
During the financial year, Gordons experienced growth across its sector-led service offers with retail, food and drink and residential development all performing well.
Other highlights include the firm’s commercial team achieving a 14 per cent rise in turnover, meaning it has doubled revenues over the past three years.
Gordons senior partner, Paul Ayre, said: “We are pleased to have achieved another year of growth in what was, and continues to be, a challenging market.
“We’ve always had a consistent approach to the development of the firm, aiming to continually improve for the benefit of our clients and our people.
“These latest results reflect the benefits of avoiding a short term approach and the advantages of building strong, long term client relationships.”
Gordons announced six partner appointments during the period and secured a range of new clients including US grocery retailer Whole Foods, MKM Building Supplies and housebuilder Honey.
The firm also donated £11,000 to its annual charity partner, Smart Works Leeds, which helps women across the city secure employment and “change the trajectory of their lives”.