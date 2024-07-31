Yorkshire law firm Gordons appoints first head of privacy and data protection
Lauren Wills-Dixon, who joined the firm four years’ ago, will now lead this practice area and be responsible for ongoing client service delivery and new business generation.
Since joining Gordons, Lauren has specialised in privacy and data protection and commercial contracts across the retail; sports, media and marketing; and digital and technology sectors.
She advises clients on all aspects of non-contentious and contentious data protection compliance.
Gordons’ privacy and data protection clients include retailers Wren Kitchens and Heron Foods; market research organisation Mintel; global chemical company BASF plc; and Houseful, the parent company of property brands including Zoopla, Alto and Hometrack.
Commenting on her appointment, Lauren said: “It’s a privilege to be Gordons’ first head of privacy and data protection and to lead an excellent team of practitioners to further enhance this specialist service.
“Data is arguably now the biggest commodity in the world. Privacy and data protection therefore represent some of the most pressing issues facing businesses today, with clients facing more stringent regulatory oversight and the increasing threat of personal data-related cyber attacks.
“It’s also an area undergoing constant change, so it is essential clients have access to a specialist legal partner to stay ahead of evolving regulations and risks.”
Last year, Lauren passed the Practitioner Certificate in Data Protection (PC.dp) exam. This is regarded as the UK’s leading practical qualification for data protection professionals and is accredited by the UK Law Society and the Bar Council.
Gordons’ managing partner, Victoria Davey, said: “Lauren has excelled since joining the firm and been instrumental in the growth of our privacy and data protection offer.
“She is trusted by clients to advise on business critical information and they appreciate the approachable and practical way she goes about working with them.
“Lauren thoroughly deserves being recognised as our first head of privacy and data protection. She is an ambassador for the firm and has become a recognised industry expert through her regular media commentary on data privacy.
“We now look forward to supporting Lauren to further evolve her practice area for the benefit of our existing clients and expanding it through new client acquisition.”
For further information on the firm visit www.gordonsllp.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.