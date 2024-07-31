Yorkshire law firm Gordons appoints first head of privacy and data protection

Law firm Gordons has appointed its first head of privacy and data protection to further capitalise on this rapidly expanding and fast moving aspect of the law.

Lauren Wills-Dixon, who joined the firm four years’ ago, will now lead this practice area and be responsible for ongoing client service delivery and new business generation.

Since joining Gordons, Lauren has specialised in privacy and data protection and commercial contracts across the retail; sports, media and marketing; and digital and technology sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She advises clients on all aspects of non-contentious and contentious data protection compliance.

Gordons head of privacy and data protection, Lauren Wills-Dixon

Gordons’ privacy and data protection clients include retailers Wren Kitchens and Heron Foods; market research organisation Mintel; global chemical company BASF plc; and Houseful, the parent company of property brands including Zoopla, Alto and Hometrack.

Commenting on her appointment, Lauren said: “It’s a privilege to be Gordons’ first head of privacy and data protection and to lead an excellent team of practitioners to further enhance this specialist service.

“Data is arguably now the biggest commodity in the world. Privacy and data protection therefore represent some of the most pressing issues facing businesses today, with clients facing more stringent regulatory oversight and the increasing threat of personal data-related cyber attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s also an area undergoing constant change, so it is essential clients have access to a specialist legal partner to stay ahead of evolving regulations and risks.”

Last year, Lauren passed the Practitioner Certificate in Data Protection (PC.dp) exam. This is regarded as the UK’s leading practical qualification for data protection professionals and is accredited by the UK Law Society and the Bar Council.

Gordons’ managing partner, Victoria Davey, said: “Lauren has excelled since joining the firm and been instrumental in the growth of our privacy and data protection offer.

“She is trusted by clients to advise on business critical information and they appreciate the approachable and practical way she goes about working with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lauren thoroughly deserves being recognised as our first head of privacy and data protection. She is an ambassador for the firm and has become a recognised industry expert through her regular media commentary on data privacy.

“We now look forward to supporting Lauren to further evolve her practice area for the benefit of our existing clients and expanding it through new client acquisition.”