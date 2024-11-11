Yorkshire law firm Gordons' growth continues with net profit up 14 per cent to £12.1m

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordons has grown its net profit by 14 per cent to £12.1m for the year ended 31 March 2024 while increasing its annual revenues six per cent to £22.3m during the same period.

As a result, all staff received a payment equivalent to five per cent of their annual salary.

The firm has also reported a strong start to the first half of this latest financial year with turnover up 12 per cent year-on-year.

Gordons managing partner, Victoria Davey, commented: "Our continued success is based on building trusted and enduring client relationships underpinned by strong financial management.

In a statement, the firm said: “Gordons’ revenue growth for the year ended 31 March 2024 was achieved via increased instructions from existing clients and new client acquisition, including Zoopla parent company Houseful.”

It continued: “In particular, the firm’s corporate and commercial team grew its annual turnover by 20 per cent, whilst the employment practice saw its revenues rise 14 per cent.”

Gordons’ clients include retailers AO, Iceland Foods, Morrisons, Ocado Retail and Wren Kitchens as well as drinks company Molson Coors and parcel delivery business Evri.

The firm also promoted two new partners during the period which saw litigation lawyer and head of wellness and inclusion, Catherine Woodward, and head of regulatory, Simon Tingle, join Gordons’ leadership team.

Causes supported over the year included Bowel Cancer UK, in memory of partner Bryony Goldspink, child bereavement charity Elliot’s Footprint and underprivileged children’s charity Bradford Cinderella Club.

Gordons also recently advised personalised luxury jewellery retailer Abbott Lyon on its latest brand ambassador partnership with TV personality Stacey Solomon.

Gordons managing partner, Victoria Davey, commented: “Our continued success is based on building trusted and enduring client relationships underpinned by strong financial management.

“These results demonstrate the effectiveness of our distinct ability to think and act entrepreneurially on behalf of our clients.

"This approach sets Gordons apart.”