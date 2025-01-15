Yorkshire law firm Gordons hires two construction lawyers

Law firm Gordons has hired an additional two lawyers to further strengthen its expert construction practice area.

Mark Smith arrives from Addleshaw Goddard as a senior lawyer specialising in construction and engineering disputes, risk management and dispute avoidance.

He is joined by solicitor, Haiqa Baig, who was previously at Shoosmiths and is experienced in contentious and non-contentious construction matters.

Gordons’ construction team is led by partner Richard Piper. The firm’s construction clients include contractor GMI Construction, developer Bridgecore Developments, infrastructure and housing contractor United Living Group and parcel delivery business Evri.

Team building - (from left) Gordons' Richard Piper, Haiqa Baig and Mark Smith

Mark has 25 years’ experience and has advised clients in the retail, education, transport, energy, utilities, water and power sectors. He acts for contractors, sub-contractors, employers and the public sector, as well as private sector professionals in the fields of construction and engineering.

Haiqa has advised on multi-million pound residential and commercial development projects as diverse as hospitals, leisure centres, railway networks, oil refineries and botanic gardens. She has also successfully led adjudication and litigation matters, settling cases via mediation in the Technology and Construction Court.

Commenting on the new appointments, Gordons’ Richard Piper, said: “Mark and Haiqa are excellent additions to our expert construction team. Mark is a highly regarded lawyer whose knowledge and expertise is already providing our clients with additional insights and commercially effective advice.

“Haiqa is an ambitious and proven operator with a track record of securing positive results for clients across a wide range of construction matters, and she is continuing to do so at Gordons.

“They both also have the ability to initiate, develop and nurture strong client relationships, which is a skill that is key to the ongoing success of the firm. We have every confidence Mark and Haiqa will help us further evolve our construction law offer as we look ahead to another successful year.”

Employing 170 people, Gordons has its head office in Leeds. The firm’s other clients include retailers AO, Iceland Foods, Morrisons, Ocado Retail and Wren Kitchens as well as drinks company Molson Coors.