Yorkshire law firm Holden Smith becomes Employee Ownership Trust

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which has offices in Huddersfield, Elland, Horsforth, Leeds, Queensbury and Manchester was founded by directors James Smith and David Bancroft in February 2019 and now employs more than 100 people. It recorded turnover of £8.5m in the financial year ended October 2024.

In a statement, the company said: “Holden Smith’s current board of directors – comprising Smith and Bancroft plus director of residential property, Ryanne Smith, and director of family law Leanne Pollard – will remain in full control of strategy and business decisions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A newly appointed EOT board comprises Smith, Bancroft and corporate solicitor, Rob Kelly, with conveyancing solicitor Zack Baines becoming an employee representative. An employee council under the EOT board consists of Katie Sanderson, Frances Brocklehurst and Lauren Moody.

Holden Smith co-founders and directors David Bancroft (back centre) and James Smith with directors Leanne Pollard (front left) and Ryanne Smith. (Photo supplied on behalf of Holden Smith/Mark Flynn)

Mr Bancroft said: “We founded Holden Smith to do things differently and becoming an employee-owned firm is a significant milestone in the firm’s journey.

“As we enter our sixth year of Holden Smith, it’s crucial for us to consider how we can achieve sustained growth and retain the exceptional talent that has helped shape our success.

“Becoming an employee ownership trust helps to secure the future of the firm while also aligning the interests of our employees with those of our senior leadership team and our long-term vision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad