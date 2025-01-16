Yorkshire law firm Ison Harrison aiming for 'most sucessful year' in 2025

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year marked the Leeds-headquartered firm’s most profitable year ever, as it achieved a record turnover of over £27m, up 23 per cent on the previous year.

Over the past five years, the firm has more than doubled its turnover, which is expected to grow again in 2025.

Managing director, Jonathan Wearing, said: “Last year proved to be the most successful year in our history and following our transition to full employee ownership, the firm continues to go from strength to strength. The efforts of the entire team helped deliver a record year for the firm last year which has put us in a great position to ensure that 2025 will be even more successful and eventful.

Ison Harrison was last year shortlisted as a finalist in the Employee-Owned Business of the Year category at the UK Employee Ownership Awards 2024.

“The move to employee ownership was a defining moment for us. As the firm continues to expand its significant presence across Yorkshire, the flexible structure that employee ownership provides offers the ideal platform for future growth, attracting fresh talent and providing stability for existing staff.

"In 2025, we can build on the outstanding achievements of 2024, boosting our presence and visibility in the region by opening more offices and increasing the employee headcount. I’m immensely proud of the great strides made in 2024 and look forward to building on this in 2025 and beyond.”

Ison Harrison saw growth across all its departments in 2024, with the firm’s property, family and commercial teams seeing a 33 per cent, 29 per cent and 20 per cent increase in turnover respectively.

The firm, which now employs more than 350 staff across the region, is also celebrating the third anniversary of becoming employee owned this month.

Individual profit distributions approved by Ison Harrison’s Board of Trustees saw all employees with over one year’s service receive a tax-free distribution of £4,000 each, the same amount that was distributed in 2023.

Ison Harrison became one of the first regional law firms in the UK to become a 100 per cent employee owned business in January 2022, after the three main shareholder directors agreed to sell the business to an Employee Ownership Trust.

Last year Ison Harrison also acquired law firm Cohen Cramer Solicitors, as well as opening two new branch offices in Queensbury and Selby, increasing its branch network to 20.

The company said it has further office openings across the region planned for the first quarter of 2025.