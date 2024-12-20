Yorkshire law firm opens trainee contracts

Ramsdens Solicitors, one of Yorkshire's leading law firms, is now accepting applications for its 2025 trainee contracts. Offering two entry routes – the traditional training contract and the Graduate Entry Solicitor Apprenticeship – the programme is designed to attract candidates from diverse backgrounds, with or without a degree in law.

The firm’s flexible approach to recruitment ensures there is no cap on the number of applicants, with no set number of contracts awarded. To be eligible for the apprenticeship programme, a law degree is not a requirement, however candidates must have a minimum 2:1 degree and if without a law degree, a candidate must have passed the GDL or PGDL.

Applications for the 2025 trainee contracts open on 20th December and close on 31st January 2025. Interviews will be held in March 2025, and successful candidates will receive their offers before the end of April 2025. The programme will begin on 1st September 2025, providing a tailored pathway into the legal profession.

Jake Avdiyovski, a current Trainee Solicitor at Ramsdens, shared his experience: “As a Trainee at Ramsdens, we are given great opportunities to develop an extensive range of skills, and we are afforded independence to take on responsibilities that allow us to grow as legal practitioners, whilst also being able to have a tangible impact on our clients’ cases.

Trainee Solicitor, Jake Avdiyovski

“Recognised as a leading law firm by the Legal 500, you will work alongside exceptional solicitors and partners who focus on your professional development. If you are looking to join a firm that specialises in a wide range of practice areas, provides excellent training, and offers real responsibility, I recommend you apply for the Training Contract at Ramsdens Solicitors.”

Megan Smith, a Trainee Apprentice Solicitor, highlighted the benefits of the apprenticeship route: “Ramsdens have offered endless support and great training throughout my apprenticeship, with plenty of opportunities to not only get involved with complex cases but to network and represent the firm at events across Yorkshire. We are also able and encouraged to use a ‘charity day’ each year, allowing us to volunteer within our local communities.

“I have always been made to feel part of the team at Ramsdens – there is no distinction in the quality of training between trainees taking the ‘traditional’ training contract route and the apprentices. I continue to really enjoy my work at Ramsdens and can’t wait to see what the future holds here.”

Through extensive hands-on experience and tutoring from associates and partners, the successful training contract candidates will experience different practice areas, becoming a multi-specialist solicitor.