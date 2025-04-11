Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After what it described as a “year of successful growth”, Move that Mountain is expanding and moving to new premises as well as launching a new Leadership Academy.

Currently based at AMP Technology Centre, the business said it requires more space to accommodate increased capacity for regular workshops as part of the Leadership Academy. It will now move to BizSpace, in Broadmarsh Business Park, Rotherham at the end of April.

Founder, Heath Gunn said, “It is so rewarding to see the business thriving in this way and to be helping our charity clients with such great financial benefits. We are passionate about helping businesses to reconnect with their core values and mission, helping them to bring back the excitement and passion first felt when launching the business.

Heath Gunn, MD, Business & Leadership Coach, Move that Mountain. Photo by Lyn Chapman

"With so many organisations now looking for business and leadership coaching in South Yorkshire, we hope to bring our services to a broader range of clients moving forward.”

The move provide a workshop delivery space for 10 people, with the business also setting a target to host over 150 people in its next financial year.