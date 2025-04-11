Yorkshire leadership and coaching firm to expand after seeing demand rise
After what it described as a “year of successful growth”, Move that Mountain is expanding and moving to new premises as well as launching a new Leadership Academy.
Currently based at AMP Technology Centre, the business said it requires more space to accommodate increased capacity for regular workshops as part of the Leadership Academy. It will now move to BizSpace, in Broadmarsh Business Park, Rotherham at the end of April.
Founder, Heath Gunn said, “It is so rewarding to see the business thriving in this way and to be helping our charity clients with such great financial benefits. We are passionate about helping businesses to reconnect with their core values and mission, helping them to bring back the excitement and passion first felt when launching the business.
"With so many organisations now looking for business and leadership coaching in South Yorkshire, we hope to bring our services to a broader range of clients moving forward.”
The move provide a workshop delivery space for 10 people, with the business also setting a target to host over 150 people in its next financial year.
This follows a successful year in which the collective improvement to the bottom line of Move that Mountain clients reached a staggering £1.2m
