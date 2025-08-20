Yorkshire leading the way on health and life sciences innovation: Richard Stubbs

When we talk about driving economic growth, often the conversation centres around the so-called ‘golden triangle’ of London and the South East.

But here in Yorkshire and the Humber there is a rich seam of innovation attracting the attention of investors from around the globe.

Our region is home to a vibrant health and life sciences ecosystem, where world-class academic institutions, NHS organisations and pioneering companies are working together to tackle some of the country’s most pressing health challenges.

From the prevention of chronic disease to the development of cutting-edge medical technologies, the work happening here is already making a national and global impact.

Richard Stubbs shares his expert insight

The burgeoning reputation of the region is driving fresh inward investment. Just last month, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) chose Leeds as the location for its new digital hub, an investment that will help attract top talent, boost regional partnerships and accelerate the pipeline of innovation from lab to patient.

It is a vote of confidence in the Yorkshire and the Humber’s growing role in the future of health and life sciences innovation.

Leeds has also been named one of three new thematic campuses leading the Government’s ‘Health Mission’, an initiative placing local communities and frontline workers, at the heart of policy development, ensuring that their insights and expertise shape future decision-making.

Sheffield was also chosen to lead the ‘Opportunity Mission’ which will co-develop solutions for national challenges such as unemployment, skills gaps and social disadvantage, all of which are closely tied to health and economic growth.

This fresh investment builds on an existing ecosystem that is flourishing right across the region – not just in Leeds and Sheffield. World leading academic facilities such as the York Health Economic Consortium (YHEC), the University of Hull’s Data Science, AI and Modelling Centre (DAIM) and the University of Huddersfield’s growing National Health Innovation Campus, to name but a few, are already bringing together academic research, NHS organisations and industry.

Our region is also home to a plethora of companies – large and small – at the cutting edge of developing health innovations that improve outcomes for patients. Companies like Paxman, a Huddersfield-based firm that is now a global leader in scalp cooling and chemotherapy, exporting its products to overseas markets like the USA.

Or Leeds-based DigiBete, a multi-award-winning digital platform changing the lives of young people with Type 1 diabetes by helping families self-manage their children’s condition.

DigiBete was part of our first Propel@YH cohort when we launched the accelerator in 2019. Since then, the programme has supported 125 innovators, contributed to the creation of 143 jobs, brought £940,000 directly into the local economy, and helped its innovators to raise a total of £37.4m in funding.

Now, with a further injection of funding from the West Yorkshire Mayor’s Investment Zone, Propel@YH will expand to support up to 240 HealthTech start-ups and scale-ups over the next four years.

It will provide even more targeted business support and masterclasses for innovators to help them scale into the NHS, attract investment, and contribute to regional economic growth.

This mix of strong civic leadership, entrepreneurial energy and academic excellence is what gives our region its edge. That’s why events like the Yorkshire Post Health and Life Sciences Business Breakfast are so valuable.

They provide us with an opportunity to shine a spotlight on what’s possible when innovation is supported, partnerships are forged, and local assets are recognised as national strengths.

We’re proud to support the event again this year as it brings together researchers, businesses, NHS partners and policymakers who are shaping the

future of health and care not just here in Yorkshire, but across the UK and around the world.

Join us on September 17 at Headingley Stadium to see what’s next.