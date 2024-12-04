Yorkshire manufacturer makes steps to reduce its impact on the environment

Yorkshire-based industry-leading manufacturer of gear units and drive technology, SEW-EURODRIVE UK, has launched a new range of geared motors in response to the growing demand for environmentally friendly products.

The Normanton firm's new ECO2 range features a coating-free design, eliminating the use of solvents or coatings on outer surfaces, representing a major innovation in both ecological and economical efficiency for the global firm.

The traditional production and application of coatings consume significant energy and resources. By eliminating coatings for ECO2 gearmotors, this removes the energy-intensive drying phase and reduces cleaning agent use, enhancing environmental efficiency.

Uncoated components provide additional benefits, including easier maintenance since they do not need to be recoated after repairs, and simpler, more environmentally friendly recycling at the end of their lifecycle. This approach not only reduces the carbon footprint of production but also improves cost efficiency across the entire product lifecycle.

Andy Turner, SEW-EURODRIVE UK

The removal of the painting or coating process has allowed SEW-EURODRIVE to cut the energy required for coating, reducing CO2 emissions by as much as 3 per cent.

Andy Turner, sales and operations manager for SEW-EURODRIVE UK, said: "At SEW-EURODRIVE we are prioritising reducing our environmental impact and responsibly using raw materials.

"The ECO2 coating-free drives are a significant step to a more sustainable manufacturing process and set new standards for environmental protection while retaining the robust performance SEW-EURODRIVE customers expect.

"The name "ECO2" highlights two key benefits: ECOLogical and ECONomical as the drives are both eco-friendly and cost-effective. They protect the environment while being offered at a competitive price."