Yorkshire manufacturers report gloomiest sentiments since first Covid lockdown

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chamber’s latest Quarterly Economic Survey for the first quarter of 2025 shows the region’s producers reported deteriorating sales performances both at home and internationally, with many firms in the sector resorting to job cuts and recruitment freezes.

In a statement, the chamber said: “Conversely, the region’s service sector reported an improved performance from the preceding quarter, with domestic sales, appetite for investment and confidence over future profitability all heading in the right direction and, in many cases, outperforming the rest of the country – sometimes by a significant margin.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, taxation remains the number one cost pressure facing Yorkshire businesses, with the cost of labour also frequently cited as a challenge, the survey said.

Amanda Beresford, chair of the West & North Yorkshire Chamber, said: “Our latest Quarterly Economic Survey is very much a mixed bag for economy." (Photo supplied by West & North Yorkshire Chamber)

The research was carried out as businesses prepare for an increase in National Insurance Contributions and for a hike in the Minimum Wage, but before America threatened to impose punitive tariffs on many of its trading partners.

Commenting on the results, Amanda Beresford, the chair of the West & North Yorkshire Chamber, said: “Our latest Quarterly Economic Survey is very much a mixed bag for economy.

“Our service sector is very much back in form, with sales, investment plans, employment and confidence on revenue and profits back where they belong and, in many cases, leading the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, our beloved manufacturing sector continues to struggle with sluggish sales and diminished confidence over profitability.

“The thing that unites both sectors is tax, with both service sector firms and manufacturers citing it as the number one cost pressure. Given the increase in Employer National Insurance costs and the already eye-watering levels of business taxation, it was inevitable that this would be front and centre.”

The number of service firms who witnessed growth in their sales rose by three per cent, the third consecutive quarter of growth for the sector.

Manufacturing was a source for concern with the number of firms growing their sales having declined by seven percentage points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sectors are also split with regards to orders. Service sector firms were looking healthy, up by five points while manufacturers continued to see their domestic order books decline, down by nine points.

The chamber statement added: “For a region which has given the world everything from the first motion picture to the mousetrap, it was dispiriting to see such palpable declines in international sales and orders. Export sales were down by 10 and nine percentage points respectively for service and manufacturing businesses.

“Order books were likewise poor, having fallen by 17 points for services and two points for manufacturing. Both sectors have the worst order books seen since the end of 2020.”

The statement added: “One area that both sectors can look upon with confidence is future hiring intent with both sectors looking to increase their headcounts in the next three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The level of service sector firms looking to hire is up by five per cent with manufacturers looking to do the same thing up by an impressive 18 percentage points.

This follows a rather dire few months and comes as welcome news to the region’s economy which has struggled with recruitment now for years, the chamber said.

Meanwhile, capital investment in Yorkshire is back with both sectors reporting an increase in spending.

Both manufacturers and service sector enterprises reported a seven percentage point increase in their intention to invest into plant and machinery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, another mixed set of results was seen around training investment, which saw the service sector soar by an impressive 26 per cent while manufacturers witnessed a decline of two per cent.