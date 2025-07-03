Yorkshire manufacturing confidence rebounds for the first time in several months, according to report

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taxation and labour cost were shown to be the main cost pressures facing businesses, according to the Chamber’s latest Quarterly Economic Survey (QES), with service sector firms having seen optimism plummet to levels not witnessed for two years.

The fieldwork for the latest survey was carried out immediately following the imposition of increased National Insurance Contributions and the newly elevated minimum wage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The region’s manufacturing sector put behind three successive quarters of negative confidence levels to begin finally to rebound, according to the QES, with UK sales posting an impressive 11-point increase.

Confidence in Yorkshire’s manufacturing sector has rebounded for the first time in several months, according to new research. Photo: James Hardisty

Overseas orders also rose sharply, hinting that the export market for the region’s manufacturing sector is finally improving.

Mark Casci, the Chamber’s head of policy and representation and author of the report, said: “As an eternal optimist, I take comfort from the positives revealed in our latest data set.

"For one, our manufacturing sector has shaken off months of negativity and delivered a range of positives, most notably around domestic sales and orders, both of which rose handsomely during the second quarter of 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The sector’s confidence levels are clearly growing too, with profit expectations having increased for the first time in close to a year.”

The service sector, which had been performing well for the past two years, saw domestic and overseas sales both declined, while confidence regarding future profitability fell dramatically.

Businesses also looked to reduce headcounts, while the majority of investment plans, either in capital or upskilling all staff, have been paused.

In addition, 38 per cent of businesses surveyed said they thought tariffs on US companies using British goods and services would impact their operations negatively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fieldwork for the latest QES also took place before both Israel and America carried out attacks on Iran.

Mr Casci added: “The cost of employing people is at a very high level at present, and this is taking its toll on headcounts. Hiring intent among Yorkshire firms is declining, as are plans for capital investment.

“Taxation levels predictably continue to top the eternal pressure table, with labour costs still show as the chief concern around costs.