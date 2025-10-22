Yorkshire Maritime Museum reopening delayed again – now expected summer 2026

The reopening of Hull’s Maritime Museum has been pushed back, Hull City Council has confirmed.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The long-awaited return of the museum, which has been closed since 2019, will now be even longer with the project’s end date having pushed back once again.

Having closed in 2019 for what was anticipated to be a three-year closure, in November 2024, the council announced the widely anticipated reopening of the museum had been pushed back from ‘late 2025’ to ‘Spring 2026.’ The council has now confirmed this end date will not be met with the reopening of the museum now anticipated to take place in Summer 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once it reopens, it will display 50 per cent more objects than previously. Among the treasures returning are some of the most iconic exhibits, including the 40ft North Atlantic Whale Skeleton and Erik the Polar Bear, along with many other maritime artefacts that tell the story of Hull’s rich maritime heritage.

Hull Maritime Museum