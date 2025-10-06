Yorkshire Mayors join new Bloomberg initiative for European city leads
As part of the the Bloomberg LSE European City Leadership Initiative, the West and South Yorkshire Mayors will attend a string of intensive classes, joining a group of 30 mayors and city leaders from across Europe.
The wider initiative is a $50m (£37m) programme to support mayors with leadership and management training to tackle specific challenges in their cities.
Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “In West Yorkshire, we don’t just believe in local leadership - we prove its power every day.
“Across the UK and Europe, mayors are getting things done – rebuilding trust, hope and opportunity, and delivering real change.
“The Bloomberg LSE European City Leadership Initiative will help us go even further, helping us to raise ambitions, learn from each other, and lead with confidence.”
Established with a $50 million investment from Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Bloomberg LSE European City Leadership Initiative aims to provide mayors and top local government officials from cities across Europe with “pioneering expertise to tackle problems, modernise services, strengthen operations, and improve people’s lives”.
The program is delivered by LSE Cities in collaboration with the Hertie School in Berlin.
The inaugural class includes 31 mayors and 62 senior officials from 17 countries, representing over 22 million residents.
In the UK, council leader Lynn Williams of Blackpool, council leader Dimitri Batrouni of Newport and Richard Parker, Mayor of West Midlands, will join the two Yorkshire Mayors.
Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies, and 108th mayor of New York City, said: “We continue to expand our municipal leadership programs globally, because we've seen how well they work – and we want more cities to benefit.
“As Europe increasingly looks to local governments to lead, we’re glad to join forces with the London School of Economics and Political Science and the Hertie School on this new initiative.
“Together, we can bring mayors and senior officials the tools, training, and peer networks they need to take on their biggest challenges – and succeed.”
Professor Larry Kramer, president and Vice Chancellor of LSE, said: “Cities are where our most complex, urgent challenges show up first, and so where real solutions often start,” said
“Mayors across Europe are looking to lead—but to address the unique problems they face and deliver on new opportunities that emerge, they need sharp management, strong teams, and the skills to innovate. This is precisely what the Bloomberg LSE European City Leadership Initiative will help provide.”