Yorkshire medtech secures £3.8m as it rolls out knee op device in UK and US

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eventum Orthopaedics has received support from NPIF II – Mercia Equity Finance, which is managed by Mercia Ventures as part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIF II), Mercia’s EIS funds and private investors including leading surgeons.

The funding will enable Eventum Orthopaedics to build stocks of its product following its launch in the UK, US and New Zealand and to help it develop two new devices. Eventum’s QuadSense device helps surgeons to precisely cut and place the kneecap in total knee replacements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “QuadSense, which is the only device that provides surgeons with real-time data on the position of the kneecap, has already gained regulatory approvals in the UK and US and been used in over 300 procedures. The company has now appointed distributors in both countries and in a number of other key international markets, and it is developing similar devices for shoulder and hip operations.”

L-R Mike Chipp (Eventum Non Executive Director), John Naybour (Eventum CEO), Paul Atherton (Eventum COO). (Photo by Shaun Flannery/shaunflanneryphotography.com)

Eventum, which employs a team of 10 at its headquarters in Ilkley, West Yorkshire was founded in 2020 by former medical executives John Naybour and Paul Atherton. The latest funding round is the third led by Mercia Ventures and NPIF and brings the total raised by the company to over £7m.

John Naybour, founder and CEO, said: “Total knee replacement is a common operation, yet two out of ten patients are not happy with the results and one in ten is very dissatisfied. Our mission is to improve success rates by providing data to help surgeons to make better clinical decisions. The device has been well received by the orthopaedic profession and we are excited to be rolling it out internationally.”

Rob Hornby of Mercia Ventures added: “Eventum’s product will not only improve outcomes for patients but also reduce the cost of treating dissatisfied patients which is estimated at £5,000 and £6,000 for each case. Having supported the company from an early stage, we are pleased to see it achieve this important milestone with the launch of its first product. We look forward to working with the team as they grow sales and develop new products to improve the success of other common operations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad