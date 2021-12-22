Yorkshire mine foundation funds activities for youngsters

The foundation, which is funded by mining company Anglo American, the owner of the Woodsmith Mine being built near Whitby, funded activities including Christmas parties, a temporary ice rink and visits to the pantomime, weekend residentials, camping trips, surfing lessons and tickets to see professional football and cricket matches.
Leah Swain, chief executive of the foundation, said: “It’s been a really tough year for children and young people who have missed out on education, social activities, school trips and celebration events that mark key stages in their lives.
“Most of all, they have not had time with their friends. We are delighted to be able to fund local groups and charities to do something amazing with the young people they support – they deserve to have a break and simply have some fun with their friends to create joyful memories together.”
Scalby Football Club’s Under-12s will be heading for an adventure weekend and to watch a top level football match thanks to a £4,060 foundation grant.
The club's coach, Mark Draper, said: “We’re massively thankful to the Sirius Minerals Foundation for allowing us to treat the lads to an outdoor adventure weekend at Bewerley Park and tickets to a top division football match at some point next year.
“It’s great that the foundation is willing to support our local communities. The children will remember these trips for years to come.”
Another organisation to benefit is Closer Communities, a charity based in Scarborough which supports families that have a child with disabilities or complex medical needs.
Karen Porter from Closer Communities said: “We are so grateful for the funding that we have received through the Time Together Grant, at a time when local charities, like ours, are struggling.
“This will be used to fund our Surf4Inclusion Project, which will mean we can offer an opportunity for children that have disabilities to take part in inclusive surfing activities. This will have such a positive impact on our children's mental health after a difficult 18 months.”
Anglo American is spending £1m a year on the foundation while the mine is under construction. Longer term, it will be funded by a percentage of the mine's revenue, which is expected to add up to several million pounds per year.
For more information on the foundation, visit https://www.siriusmineralsfoundation.co.uk/
The successful groups are:
Youth Focus North East
Latvis
Kidz Konnekt
Guisborough and East Cleveland Sea Cadets
Guisborough Town Whites U14 Football Club
Burniston and Cloughton Village Hall and Playing Fields
1st Saltburn Scout Group
14th Scarborough Rainbows
Teesside Athletic FC
Skelton United FC Under 9s
InterActive Whitby & District
Saltburn Skatepark and Sport CIC
Scalby Cricket Club
Gallows Close Centre
First Scarborough Scouts
Derwent Valley Scout Group
Blaze
Scalby Juniors U12
Carers Plus Yorkshire
Closer Communities
Sneaton Parish Council
The Link Charitable Trust
Girlguiding Scarborough West Division
Havelock Park Residents Association
Yorkshire Coast Families
Sidewalk Youth Project
Rubies