Yorkshire music store hits the right notes following Start Up Loan boost

Halifax-based music store, The Jam Shack, has become a thriving hub for musicians in the region following a £15,000 Start Up Loan from the British Business Bank, delivered by the Business Enterprise Fund (BEF).

The Jam Shack was founded by Rik Panesar in 2024, who has over a decade of experience in the music industry as a guitarist, songwriter, and sound technician. Since a local music shop shut down four years ago, there have been no shops for music supplies in the area. Rik decided to fill this gap in the community and open The Jam Shack as both a store and a social space for musicians in the community.

Rik’s loan was used to secure a premises, signing the lease for a 400 sq ft unit in Halifax’s iconic Piece Hall.

Since opening, The Jam Shack has grown significantly and welcomes customers from across Yorkshire. The shop offers a collection of instruments, catering to musicians of all levels. It also hosts personalised music lessons, live events, and has a dedicated rehearsal space.

The Jam Shack aims to continue its rapid growth trajectory and secure more partnerships. Further down the line, it would also like to expand into another unit, allowing it to take on more specialised instruments and host more live events.

Rik Panesar, Founder of The Jam Shack, said: “When I set up The Jam Shack, I wanted to create the ultimate music destination in Halifax, where musicians of all levels could learn, play, and meet like-minded people. As a first-time entrepreneur, starting a business can be intimidating, but the Start Up Loan from the Business Enterprise Fund helped me get started and secure my first premises.

“It had been a dream to open a shop in Piece Hall and I’m proud to be operating in such an iconic venue. I believe having a dedicated space for musicians in Halifax will help smaller regional artists to get more recognition and give them the confidence to grow. I look forward to seeing what the next few years will bring for The Jam Shack.”

Christian Elvidge, Associate Investment Manager at the Business Enterprise Fund, said: “It’s amazing to see the success The Jam Shack has achieved in just one year of operating. It is making a difference to the music community in Halifax by providing a dedicated space for musicians and music lovers alike. We’re proud to be a part of Rik’s journey, providing the essential funding that helped him to set up this incredible business. It’s this targeted funding to ambitious entrepreneurs that helps our regional economies, and indeed communities, to thrive, and I look forward to seeing what Rik gets up to next.”