Yorkshire organic candle producer burns bright with success following a year of record growth

An organic candle manufacturer in Leeds has celebrated its strongest year of growth to date and has big plans for the next 12 months.

Skär Organics - which has its headquarters in Meanwood, Leeds - recorded a 100% year-on-year increase in its candle production and saw a significant rise in international trade, with US consumers now making up a third of its overall customer base. The company is now looking to fan the flames of this record growth, upscale its operations, and raise more awareness of its innovative and sustainable candle production methods.

Founded in 2019 by Batley-born, former digital-marketer-turned-entrepreneur, Fraser Malyk, Skär Organics has the unique claim to fame of being the UK’s - and possibly Europe’s - only producer of certified organic candles. Initially, just a hobbyist candlemaker, but dismayed by the lack of legitimate organic manufacturing processes from other retailers, Fraser challenged himself to create candles that were officially recognised as ‘organic’.

Fast forward to 2025 and Skär Organics’ beeswax candles are the first - and currently only - candles to be certified as ‘organic’ by the Soil Association. This means all the ingredients including the dyes, scents, flavourings, beeswax, bespoke wicks, and even the company’s material sourcing and purchasing operations, have passed the Soil Association’s rigorous annual assessments. Additionally, the brand name itself is old Norse for ‘pure’ or ‘clean’, both a fitting representation of its ethos and a charming nod to the local area’s historic Viking lineage.

Skär Organics' candle range.

Speaking about Skär Organics’ glowing growth reports, founder Fraser Malyk offered these comments:

“We’re incredibly delighted with how far we’ve come over the past year. Expanding into new markets in America has been a true highlight - proof of the passion and care we put into each and every candle. As we move forward, we’re committed to keeping that momentum going and looking ahead to what promises to be an even more exciting year.”

Fraser also explained more about the creative production processes involved with his candles and the ongoing fight to raise more awareness to consumers about misleading ‘organic’ claims:

"Every candle is essentially 'invented' - there’s no off-the-shelf style or formula for our organic formulations. It’s all about mastery, skill and a little frustration. As pioneers in this field, we were navigating uncharted territory from the start.

Fraser Malyk, Skär Organics

"A big incentive for us is to educate consumers on what 'organic', 'natural' and 'environmentally friendly' candles - and products more broadly - truly entail. For example, soy and rapeseed used in candle wax undergo hydrogenation, a process that’s prohibited under organic standards, as it’s not natural. These are often marketed as ‘natural’ and ‘organic’, but the reality is they are not.

"Some products may appear natural and are sold as such, but it’s a tangled, often misleading marketplace. I’d say 90-95% of people - and even marketers - don’t realise that what they’re buying and selling isn’t truly ‘organic’ or ‘natural’. It’s a problem, but one we’re determined to solve. We’ll keep fighting the good fight, and our fantastic growth so far is a sign we’re heading in the right direction."