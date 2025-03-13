Yorkshire painter and decorator showcases Paint Green

A national trade body has shone a spotlight on a Yorkshire painter and decorator who has placed protecting the environment at the core of his business.

The Painting and Decorating Association (PDA) created a case study about PDA member Anthony Wade of Sprayform Painting and Decorating Ltd - winner of the PDA Premier Trophy Award for Small Contractor 2024.

Anthony, who is based in Leeds, is a member of PDA’s sustainability initiative Paint Green and has been taking strides to reduce his environmental impact, including a water filtration system of his own invention.

Now, Anthony, whose business has won six industry awards over the years, is sharing his journey with fellow painters and decorators across the UK.

Anthony Wade, PDA Paint Green Member

He said: “My business, my clients and my wellbeing have all benefited from moving in an eco-friendly direction.

“I’ve looked at various aspects of my business and found ways to reduce my environmental impact, from using water-based coatings and low-pressure spray machines to choosing compostable dust sheets and creating my own filtration system for paint wastewater in my back garden.

“I was delighted to win the Small Contractor category at the Premier Trophy Awards. I knew I was up against some of the best decorators in the country, and I think it was the combination of a high-quality job with all the environmental work I’ve been doing that impressed the judges.

“To then be asked to feature in a PDA case study for Paint Green, is really exciting.”

An estimated 55 million litres of excess paint is generated each year in the UK – and much of it ends up in landfill or being disposed of as hazardous waste.

It’s believed that only around two percent of left-over decorative paint is reused or remanufactured.

The PDA’s Paint Green initiative encourages Association members to take their first steps towards sustainability and commit to reducing waste and recording their efforts year-on-year.

PDA Chief Executive, Neil Ogilvie, said: “PDA members who sign up to our Paint Green scheme make a pledge to drive down waste by reducing, reusing or recycling paint and paint containers.

“By sharing his experiences in the case study, Anthony is demonstrating how an innovative approach to sustainability can make a real difference.”