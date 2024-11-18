Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Accept Cash will utilise Smart Safe technology so that businesses can deposit into a smart safe and settle to their bank account the same day.

The firm believes it is the first UK card payments company to move into cash solutions on the back of new technology, which includes the ability to split the same day settlement for franchisee networks.

Accept Cash estimates that a business with an average monthly revenue of £80,000 would save 73 per cent in cash processing costs via its newly introduced service.

Richard Bradley is CEO of Accept Cards and Accept Cash

Richard Bradley, CEO of Accept Cards and Accept Cash, said: “The cost and time implications of depositing cash is currently squeezing SMEs financially and operationally. Not only does it take time out of a working week for a staff member to cash up and physically go to a bank, it’s also increasingly difficult to do so given the rise in high street banking closures.

"Added to this, the fees associated with depositing cash can be very high, making it difficult for SMEs - who want to be able to offer cash to their customers - to balance the books and forecast cash flow.