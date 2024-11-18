Yorkshire payments broker launches new service to help SMEs deposit cash more quickly in response to bank closures
Accept Cash will utilise Smart Safe technology so that businesses can deposit into a smart safe and settle to their bank account the same day.
The firm believes it is the first UK card payments company to move into cash solutions on the back of new technology, which includes the ability to split the same day settlement for franchisee networks.
Accept Cash estimates that a business with an average monthly revenue of £80,000 would save 73 per cent in cash processing costs via its newly introduced service.
Richard Bradley, CEO of Accept Cards and Accept Cash, said: “The cost and time implications of depositing cash is currently squeezing SMEs financially and operationally. Not only does it take time out of a working week for a staff member to cash up and physically go to a bank, it’s also increasingly difficult to do so given the rise in high street banking closures.
"Added to this, the fees associated with depositing cash can be very high, making it difficult for SMEs - who want to be able to offer cash to their customers - to balance the books and forecast cash flow.
"As an independent payments broker, we pride ourselves in disrupting this sector with the latest innovations in technology. Cash is here to stay and we’ve identified that SMEs need to be able to deposit cash quickly and affordably.”
