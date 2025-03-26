Yorkshire planning consultancy Nineteen47 secures go ahead for new 350,000 sq ft aluminium extrusion factory in Ashfield, Notts

By Rob Smith
Contributor
Published 26th Mar 2025, 07:56 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 08:16 BST
Yorkshire planning consultancy Nineteen47 has advised aluminium trade extruder Garnalex on securing permission to build a new 350,000 sq ft multi-million-pound manufacturing facility in Ashfield, Notts.

Nineteen47, which has offices in Sheffield, York and Nottingham, supported Garnalex with the preparation of a hybrid planning application. This included co-ordination of a full environmental impact assessment together with 3D visualisation services.

The planning permission secured by Nineteen47 totals 1,000,500 sq ft on a 23.75-hectare site. Phase one is dedicated to the new factory with the remaining space for phase two which will comprise additional Garnalex facilities.

Once both phases are complete, it is anticipated they will deliver more than 1,000 jobs.

Landscape design - significant tree planting and bunding will provide screening for the Garnalex development (CGI of completed site shown)

Located south-east of junction 27 of the M1, the proposals, which are located within the green belt, have been carefully designed to assimilate into the landscape.

This includes significant tree planting and bunding providing screening which, together with a detailed landscape scheme, will deliver an 11 per cent increase in biodiversity net gain including a 68 per cent increase in hedgerow units.

Roger Hartshorn, who founded Garnalex in 2018, said: “We’re thrilled to bring this development to Ashfield. Garnalex is ambitious and we have plans to expand further and create hundreds of more jobs in the coming years.

“The team at Nineteen47 has excelled in providing us with expert planning consultancy advice, understanding the requirements of our new factory and the complexities of the planning situation to ensure the desired outcomes were achieved. We now look forward to work starting on the new site.”

Job creation - Garnalex intends to create up to 1,000 jobs on the 23.75-hectare site (CGI of completed site shown)

Established in 2016, Nineteen47 advises private and public sector clients nationwide across a range of sectors.

These include residential and commercial development, healthcare, hospitality, education and manufacturing.

Jamie Pyper, co-founder and director at Nineteen47, added: “Garnalex’s new manufacturing facility showcases the company’s commitment to delivering not only high-quality products, but also economic growth within the local area.

“It was fantastic to work with Roger and the team to secure planning for both phases of the development, and we now looking forward seeing them come to life.”

For further information on Nineteen47 visit the website.

