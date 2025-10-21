Yorkshire Post Business Awards 2025: Shortlists revealed as judges praise 'exceptional quality' of entries

Dozens of Yorkshire businesses large and small have been shortlisted for The Yorkshire Post Business Awards 2025.

Judges praised the “exceptional quality” of entries for the event, with hundreds of nominations submitted.

There were so many entries in the small business category, it was split into two categories; Micro Business for firms with up to 10 workers and Small Business for those with 10 to 50 employees.

Winners will be revealed at a black tie event at New Dock Hall in Leeds on November 12. The ceremony will be hosted by TV presenter Christine Talbot.

The Yorkshire Post Business Awards will be taking place next month.

Chris Burn, head of business and features for The Yorkshire Post, said: “I’m hugely grateful to all the companies which submitted entries and to our expert judges from the Yorkshire business world who went through them all with such care and consideration. Many congratulations to the nominees; making the shortlist is a genuine achievement in itself.

"I’m looking to a fantastic evening next month celebrating the achievements of our regional businesses and the people who make them what they are.”

Here are the full shortlists:

Employee Health & Wellbeing Award (Sponsored by Sovereign Health Care): JTM Services; Yorkshire Building Society; Principles Agency; BW Legal; Zenith; Muddy Boots Nurseries - Leeds & York.

Apprentice of the Year: James MacLeod, DSSR Consulting Engineers; Lucy Marshall, Castle Employment Group; Matthew Garrett, Clearpoint Recycling; Samson Grunwell, Castle Employment Group; Erica Davison, Siemens Healthineers.

Manufacturing Award (Sponsored by RTC North): Thurston Group; Regal Food Products Group Plc; Burgess Pet Care; SoluPak Ltd

Rural Business of the Year: Farmer Copleys; Soanes Poultry; Dean’s York Garden Centre; Stump Cross Caverns; Drewton’s Ltd

Hospitality Business of the Year (Sponsored by ReFood): The 3 Acres; Tan Hill Enterprises; Ministry of Moonshine Ltd; Layton Hill Hotels Ltd;

Best Family Business: Care Connection Partners; Yorkshire Heart Vineyard & Brewery; Bagnalls; STEPS Rehabilitation

International Business of the Year: Burgess Pet Care; Regal Food Products Group Plc; Bespoke Stairlift Ltd; Paradigm Family Law

Large Business of the Year (Sponsored by BPI): Yorkshire Building Society; Regal Food Products Group Plc; Caddick; Royal Armouries Conference and Events; Yorkshire Garden Centres; Siemens Gamesa.

Technology & Digital Award: The Despatch Company; Whatwouldajudgesay.com; Axiologik; Burendo; Xentra Sol Ltd

Best Business Start-Up (Sponsored by: Xentra): DigitalCNC Ltd; The Ingredients Store; Bawcro Snow & Gritting Services Ltd; Whatwouldajudgesay.com

Best New Commercial Development Award (Sponsored by Fuse Civils): Muse - Forge Island; Caddick - Schneider Electric, Scarborough; Children’s Corner Childcare

Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year (Sponsored by S&W Group): Nathan Spencer, UKREiiF; Susan Allen OBE, Chief Executive, Yorkshire Building Society; Iain Scott, ISF; Ben Campbell, Royal Armouries; Lee Hunwicks,The Cast Iron Bath Company; Henry Doyle, Xentra Sol Ltd.

Medium Business of the Year: Woodlands Home & Garden Group Ltd (trading as Tiger Sheds); Burgess Pet Care; Evolve Psychology; Soanes Poultry

Sustainability Award: Clearpoint Recycling; Heart of Yorkshire Education Group; Binding Solutions; Swinton Estate; First Bus North & West Yorkshire; Oscrete.

Micro Business of the Year (Up to 10 employees): Berkache Services Ltd - YorLoos.; Rooms4groups Ltd - HC; Open Velocity; Walsh Enterprises Group Ltd; Sam Teale Productions

Small Business of the Year (10 to 50 employees): UKREiiF; The Riverfront York; ISF; The Cast Iron Bath Company; Tunley Environmental

Innovation Award: Nifty Fox Creative Ltd; SimAnalytica Ltd; Essential Healthcare Solutions Ltd.; Cirtex UK Ltd; 1TRY; Siemens Gamesa/Hull College.