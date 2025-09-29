Yorkshire Post Business Awards: Stellar judging panel revealed as nomination deadline looms

An illustrious team of judges has been assembled for this year’s Yorkshire Post Business Awards as the deadline for making nominations looms.

A group of judges have been signed up to assess the hundreds of entries expected to be received for the annual awards, which will take place in Leeds on November 12.

Entries for the 16 different categories in the awards close on Wednesday, October 1, at 6pm. It is free to make nominations.

This year’s judges include Neil McCallum, chief executive of Sovereign Healthcare, Helen Carling, marketing director at BPI and James Sutton, director at S&W.

Hundreds of people will attend the Yorkshire Post Business Awards in November. Picture by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

Also involved as judges are commercial property expert Jeff Pearey who recently retired from his senior role at JLL, Emma Pearmaine who is managing director of Ridley and Hall Legal and Sharon Watson MBE, the CEO and Principal of the Northern School of Contemporary Dance.

Brandon Jones, who is head of external relations for First Bus, and Dr Sean Clarkson, Head of Strategic Operations for Health Innovation Yorkshire & Humber, are also members of the judging panel, along with Andy Clarke, Head of Strategic Partnerships for the Ahead Partnership and Lisa Pogson, Managing Director of Airmaster. Tariq Shah, chief executive of Vigo Group is also a judge.

Chris Burn, Yorkshire Post business and features editor, said: “We are thrilled to have secured such a fantastic line-up of judges for this year’s event as the awards take place for the 20th occasion. Thank you to all of those on the panel as we collectively look to shine a light on the best work of Yorkshire businesses during 2025.”

The popular black-tie event celebrating business excellence across the region has been running since 2006 will this year be held opposite the Royal Armouries at the New Dock Hall.

There are 16 categories to nominate companies or individuals for, including Apprentice of the Year, Best Business Start-Up and Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year.

Other categories include an Employee Health & Wellbeing Award; Family Business; Hospitality Business of the Year, an Innovation Award and International Business of the Year. There will also be awards for the region’s best small, medium-sized and large business, as well as a Manufacturing Award and a prize for the Rural Business of the Year.

Other categories include a Sustainability Award and a Technology & Digital Award, while a Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented on the night.