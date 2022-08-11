Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, The Yorkshire Post will again partner with the Yorkshire and Humber Climate Commission for the full day event on November 15.

With no individual, business or organisation exempt from the challenges that we face in reducing carbon consumption, it is more important than ever that we all play a part in finding the solutions to safeguard for the future.

The conference will bring together politicians, business leaders, academics and media from a cross section of sectors. Speakers and attendees will debate the challenges that Yorkshire face and discuss the best way forward to achieve our shared goals.

The Yorkshire Post Climate Change Summit 2021, held at the Royal Armouries, Leeds....Liz Barber CEO Yorkshire Water....10th November 2021....Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

It will be a must attend event for those who want to be part of the climate emergency action plan.

The event will take place at the Royal Armouries in Leeds on November 15 and be hosted by BBC journalist and climate correspondent Paul Hudson.

So confirmed sponsors for the event include First Bus, Willerby, NatWest, Synetiq, and Ison Harrison.

Whitby Seafoods are the Lunch Sponsors and Cafe’s Novell UK are the Coffee Break Sponsors.

Andy Gouldson and Rosa Foster, co-directors of the Yorkshire and Humber Climate Commission, said: “During the heatwave on July 18-19, we saw temperatures reach an unprecedented 40.1C in Finningley in Doncaster.

“The declaration of major incidents, from wildfires that caused houses to burn to closed railways and power cuts across the region, was a stark reminder that climate change is affecting us where we live, right now.

“We can expect these and other climate impacts like flooding, droughts and storms to become more frequent as the world continues to heat up.

“Understanding how we can best adapt and become resilient to this ‘new normal’ is a key part of the work of the Yorkshire and Humber Climate Commission, along with making sure we drive down emissions and achieve our 2038 regional net zero target.

“Ensuring that transition is just and fair for all, and that we work with nature to achieve it, is equally crucial to our mission.

“We look forward to exploring solutions for all these aspects at the Yorkshire Post Climate Change Summit 2022 – and to sharing a new initiative from the commission to super-charge climate action by businesses and organisations across the region.”

Tom Rumboll, chief executive of Synetiq - one of this year’s sponsors, said: ““SYNETIQ are proud to sponsor the Yorkshire Post’s Climate Change Summit and help create a space to exchange ideas, solve problems together and achieve our shared goals sustainably and collaboratively.

“Business will need to play a huge role in contributing to a net-zero economy but a one-size-fits-all approach may not work. As many businesses are struggling to turn their ambition into action, we’re here to share what we’ve learnt as we have embedded sustainable working throughout our systems, structures and our people.”

Garry Birmingham, Programme Director for Decarbonisation Delivery at First Bus, said: “Creating more sustainable public transport has to be at the heart of any strategy to reduce carbon and help meet net-zero targets in the coming decades.