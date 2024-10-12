In my pre-summit article featured in The Yorkshire Post, I discussed how individuals, companies and sectors must work together to ensure no business is left behind on the road to net zero, so it was particularly pleasing to see collaboration acting as a key theme running throughout this year’s Climate Change Summit.

This year was the third time Zenith has been a sponsor of the event.

In his welcome address at the summit, Ian Hughes, CEO of our Corporate and Consumer divisions, spoke passionately about Zenith’s credentials and praised a number of businesses in the room who were already achieving great success in reducing their carbon emissions.

He closed by highlighting how the event can help to make Yorkshire a truly decarbonised region and one of the most attractive in the UK for investment.

Zenith's Ian Hughes. Picture by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

Mr Hughes said: “If we are to achieve our wider goals, it is up to all of us in this room to contribute, discuss and share knowledge, to accelerate our own journey and make that next step in ensuring our planet’s future.

"I’m encouraged to see a host of recognised and respected companies and government officials on each panel. It shows how seriously we are all taking this critical stage and it makes me hugely proud to call Yorkshire our home.”

Zenith also took part in the panel discussion “Collaborating for the road ahead: How can businesses work together to achieve net zero?”.

On the panel was Zenith’s own Decarbonisation and Sustainability Consultant, Alan Bastey, joined by Brett Mendell, Director of Thomas Kneale, Phil Marples, Head of Sustainability at Music Magpie, and Natalie Wilkinson, Head of Responsibility at NG Bailey.

The discussion highlighted how each business is working collaboratively to meet sustainability goals, and showcased the extraordinary work they are doing when it comes to achieving net zero.

With each panellist having a five-minute slot at the podium before fielding questions, it was impressive to hear how 70 per cent of Thomas Kneale’s product range now includes recycled content, and how the company has fitted 150 solar panels on its factory in Pakistan, with this having a positive impact on its UK operations.

These developments, along with its other initiatives, has resulted in the company being one of just 15 in the UK to receive an inaugural King’s Award for Sustainable Development – a credible and well-deserved achievement.

Equally amazing initiatives were also discussed by Music Magpie, which is the UK’s number one mobile phone recycler and re-sells approximately 10 million books and disk media that could have ended up as waste.

NG Bailey, the UK’s leading independent engineering and services business, has reduced its direct emissions by a huge 35 per cent since FY19.

As well as the panel discussion, a special mention must go to the event host, Steve Frampton MBE, who referenced Bill Gates, by saying “if you aren’t sustainable as a business in 2050, then your business won’t exist”.

He also said, “in the future, all jobs will be a shade of green – light, medium or dark”.

This perfectly summarises our collaborative future when it comes to decarbonisation, as everyone – regardless of sector or job title – will have to consider the environment in both their professional and personal lives.

It will impact how businesses engage and work with colleagues, customers, and suppliers, and means we must all work together on our journey to achieve net zero.