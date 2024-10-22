Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards 2024: Full expanded shortlists are revealed
Almost 300 entries were received this year and assessed by an expert team of judges. The winners will be revealed at a ceremony at Headingley Stadium in Leeds on November 21, hosted by Look North’s Amy Garcia. A lifetime achievement award selected by judges will be announced on the evening.
Here is the full shortlist:
Best Business Startup
Homes by Honey; Nuumad Ltd; Pets 2 Places Pontefract & Wakefield; Tectonix Natural Stone Ltd; The Inhaler Tailor; YorLoos.
Manufacturing Award
Belzona Limited; Bespoke Stairlifts; Gripple; instantprint; Trojan Baths; Trust Electric Heating.
Best Family Business
Ben Ellis - Pastry Chef & Chocolatier; Jenx Ltd; MPCC (UK) Ltd; Saint Cecilia's Care Group; Skipton Properties Ltd; The Japanese Shop.
Employee Health & Wellbeing Award sponsored by Sovereign Health Care
Belzona Limited; Hunter Gee Holroyd; Torsion Group; UP Maintenance Ltd; Visiting Angels; Zenith.
Small Business of the Year (up to 50 employees)
BPI Auctions Limited; Giant Bradley's Sweet Shop; Hetty & Betty Ltd; JTM Service Ltd; Sam Teale Productions; Yorkshire Heart Vineyard.
Best New Commercial Development Award
Carlton Hill, Leeds; City Square House, Leeds; Konnect62, Knottingley; One City Park, Bradford; Velocity Point, Leeds.
Sustainability Award
Ambion Heating; Burendo; instantprint; The Bio-D Company; Yorkshire Garden Centres; Zenith.
Medium Business of the Year (51-250 employees)
Bumper; City Cruises York; Drewton's Farm Shop and The Manor Rooms; Hatmill; Roy Hatfield Group; Sipras Nursery Group (Granby Nurseries).
Hospitality Business of the Year
Escapism Bars; Five Star Collection; HRH Group; Starling Harrogate; The Riverfront York; The Star Inn at Harome.
Innovation Award
Gripple - SwiftLine Rail Dropper; Nuumad Ltd; TestCard Ltd; The Inhaler Tailor; Trust Electric Heating; ViDrate.
Large Business of the Year (251+ employees)
FMG; Kings Secure Technologies; Royal Armouries, Conference and Events; Torsion Group; Yorkshire Garden Centres; Zenith.
Technology & Digital Award sponsored by Openreach
Authenticate; IDR Law Claim Checker; instantprint; Nuumad Ltd; NYnet Ltd; Pentest People.
Apprentice of the Year
Fizza Mumtaz, Bradford District Credit Union; Levente Szasz, Dalton Roofing Ltd; Lauren Rayner, EN:Able Futures; Harrison Blackman, Houghtons of York; Kiya Cannon, OLS Ltd; Laiba Zahoor, The FDM Group.
International Business of the Year
Belzona; Bespoke Stairlifts; CO2Sustain; Go Green Ireland; Regal Food Products Group Plc; Tunley Environmental.
Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year
Edel Christie - Arcadis; Victoria Tomlinson - Next-Up Ltd; Sam Teale - Sam Teale Productions; Fiona Conor - Trust Electric Heating; Dan Archer - Visiting Angels; Dr Sipra Deb - Wickersley Nursery Ltd.
The Rob Burrow Outstanding Contribution to Charity Award
Gripple Ltd; Karl Avison, Cedarbarn Farm Shop & Café; Regal Food Products Group Plc; RJC Plant Services Ltd; Rob Northfield, 2inspire; Yorkshire Garden Centres.
Sponsors for this year’s event include Openreach and Sovereign Healthcare, as well as Leigh Day, Bygone Classics and Cut & Craft, while this year’s charity partner is Yorkshire Cancer Research.
The team of four judges were David Kerfoot CBE, founder of The Kerfoot Group; Sharon Watson MBE, CEO and Principal of the Northern School of Contemporary Dance in Leeds; Peter Kavanagh, CEO and Founder of Harmony Energy and Dr Sophie Dale-Black, a former British Business Bank Midlands and North director who is now a consultant for adviser and non-executive focused on the success of science and innovation led businesses across the UK.
To book tickets for the evening, visit https://www.nationalworldevents.com/ypba-2024
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.