Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards 2024: Full expanded shortlists are revealed

Expanded shortlists for The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business awards 2024 have been revealed – with six finalists per category in response to the high standard of entries this year.

Almost 300 entries were received this year and assessed by an expert team of judges. The winners will be revealed at a ceremony at Headingley Stadium in Leeds on November 21, hosted by Look North’s Amy Garcia. A lifetime achievement award selected by judges will be announced on the evening.

Here is the full shortlist:

Best Business Startup

Winners of the Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards 2023 as the event returns to Leeds next month. Picture by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

Homes by Honey; Nuumad Ltd; Pets 2 Places Pontefract & Wakefield; Tectonix Natural Stone Ltd; The Inhaler Tailor; YorLoos.

Manufacturing Award

Belzona Limited; Bespoke Stairlifts; Gripple; instantprint; Trojan Baths; Trust Electric Heating.

Best Family Business

Ben Ellis - Pastry Chef & Chocolatier; Jenx Ltd; MPCC (UK) Ltd; Saint Cecilia's Care Group; Skipton Properties Ltd; The Japanese Shop.

Employee Health & Wellbeing Award sponsored by Sovereign Health Care

Belzona Limited; Hunter Gee Holroyd; Torsion Group; UP Maintenance Ltd; Visiting Angels; Zenith.

Small Business of the Year (up to 50 employees)

BPI Auctions Limited; Giant Bradley's Sweet Shop; Hetty & Betty Ltd; JTM Service Ltd; Sam Teale Productions; Yorkshire Heart Vineyard.

Best New Commercial Development Award

Carlton Hill, Leeds; City Square House, Leeds; Konnect62, Knottingley; One City Park, Bradford; Velocity Point, Leeds.

Sustainability Award

Ambion Heating; Burendo; instantprint; The Bio-D Company; Yorkshire Garden Centres; Zenith.

Medium Business of the Year (51-250 employees)

Bumper; City Cruises York; Drewton's Farm Shop and The Manor Rooms; Hatmill; Roy Hatfield Group; Sipras Nursery Group (Granby Nurseries).

Hospitality Business of the Year

Escapism Bars; Five Star Collection; HRH Group; Starling Harrogate; The Riverfront York; The Star Inn at Harome.

Innovation Award

Gripple - SwiftLine Rail Dropper; Nuumad Ltd; TestCard Ltd; The Inhaler Tailor; Trust Electric Heating; ViDrate.

Large Business of the Year (251+ employees)

FMG; Kings Secure Technologies; Royal Armouries, Conference and Events; Torsion Group; Yorkshire Garden Centres; Zenith.

Technology & Digital Award sponsored by Openreach

Authenticate; IDR Law Claim Checker; instantprint; Nuumad Ltd; NYnet Ltd; Pentest People.

Apprentice of the Year

Fizza Mumtaz, Bradford District Credit Union; Levente Szasz, Dalton Roofing Ltd; Lauren Rayner, EN:Able Futures; Harrison Blackman, Houghtons of York; Kiya Cannon, OLS Ltd; Laiba Zahoor, The FDM Group.

International Business of the Year

Belzona; Bespoke Stairlifts; CO2Sustain; Go Green Ireland; Regal Food Products Group Plc; Tunley Environmental.

Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year

Edel Christie - Arcadis; Victoria Tomlinson - Next-Up Ltd; Sam Teale - Sam Teale Productions; Fiona Conor - Trust Electric Heating; Dan Archer - Visiting Angels; Dr Sipra Deb - Wickersley Nursery Ltd.

The Rob Burrow Outstanding Contribution to Charity Award

Gripple Ltd; Karl Avison, Cedarbarn Farm Shop & Café; Regal Food Products Group Plc; RJC Plant Services Ltd; Rob Northfield, 2inspire; Yorkshire Garden Centres.

​Sponsors for this year’s event include Openreach and Sovereign Healthcare, as well as Leigh Day, Bygone Classics and Cut & Craft, while this year’s charity partner is Yorkshire Cancer Research.

The team of four judges were David Kerfoot CBE, founder of The Kerfoot Group; Sharon Watson MBE, CEO and Principal of the Northern School of Contemporary Dance in Leeds; Peter Kavanagh, CEO and Founder of Harmony Energy and Dr Sophie Dale-Black, a former British Business Bank Midlands and North director who is now a consultant for adviser and non-executive focused on the success of science and innovation led businesses across the UK.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​