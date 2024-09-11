Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards 2024: Judging panel revealed with Look North's Amy Garcia returning as host

A stellar line-up of judges has been reassembled for this year’s Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business awards.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four judges have been confirmed for the event, which is now in its 19th year and will take place in Leeds this November.

More than 400 people are expected to attend the event celebrating the best achievements in Yorkshire business during 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same team of judges who assessed the 2023 awards have agreed to come back this year.

BBC Look North's Amy Garcia is returning as host for the Excellence in Business awards. Picture: Tony Johnson

They include David Kerfoot CBE, a Deputy Lieutenant of North Yorkshire and one of the region’s best-known business people who founded The Kerfoot Group with wife Elizabeth in 1980.

Sharon Watson MBE, Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire and CEO and Principal of the Northern School of Contemporary Dance in Leeds is also on the panel.

Peter Kavanagh, CEO and Founder of Harmony Energy and Investment Director of Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, has also agreed to return as a judge for the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fourth judge is Dr Sophie Dale-Black, a former British Business Bank Midlands and North director who is now a consultant for adviser and non-executive focused on the success of science and innovation led businesses across the UK.

Chris Burn, head of business and features for The Yorkshire Post, said: “I am delighted our superb team of judges have all agreed to return this year after doing such a tremendous job last year in assessing the hundreds of entries we received across the different categories for the event.

"We are expecting another challenging year sifting through the nominations and picking out the businesses which have excelled in their chosen fields.”

The awards will be hosted once again by Look North presenter Amy Garcia and will be held at Headingley Stadium in Leeds on the night of November 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sponsors for this year’s event include Openreach and Sovereign Healthcare, as well as Leigh Day, Bygone Classics and Cut & Craft, while this year’s charity partner is Yorkshire Cancer Research.

An honour named after the inspirational Rob Burrow is among the categories this year.

The Rob Burrow Outstanding Contribution to Charity Award will celebrate the local company or individual which has done the most to help a good cause in the past year.

Mr Burrow died earlier this year at the age of 41 after a four-and-a-half-year battle with motor neurone disease, during which he helped raise millions of pounds for charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his sporting career, the father of three won eight Super League titles with the Leeds Rhinos and following his death supporters and well-wishers laid flowers, tributes and shirts outside Headingley Stadium in memory of him.

Mr Burrow’s family will be in attendance on the evening of the awards in November to present it to the winner.

To enter the awards, visit www.yorkshirebusinessexcellence.co.uk.