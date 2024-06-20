Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards 2024: Nominations open as new categories revealed

The Yorkshire Post’s annual Excellence in Business awards are open for nominations with a series of new categories introduced this year.

The black-tie event celebrating the best achievements of the Yorkshire business community over the past 12 months will be back at Headingley Stadium on November 21 and will be hosted for a second successive year by Look North presenter Amy Garcia.

New categories for 2024 include Best Family Business and Hospitality Business of the Year, while the Best New Commercial Development category is returning.

The three categories for small, medium and large business of the year have also been adjusted to be based on employee numbers rather than revenue figures. The small business category is for those firms with up to 50 employees, the medium-sized category is for companies with between 51 and 250 staff members and the large category is for organisations with over 250 workers.

Award winners from the 2023 event on stage. Picture: Allan McKenzie

There will also be awards for Best Business Start-Up, International Business of the Year and Entrepreneur/Business Leader of the Year.

Other categories include a Technology & Digital Award, a Manufacturing Award, a Sustainability Award, an Innovation Award, an Employee Health and Wellbeing Award and Apprentice of the Year.

The entry deadline to enter all categories is October 7, with a full list of judges to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Due to the high volume of entries which are expected and to ensure the judges have time to assess all of the entries equally, entrants are asked to keep nominations summarising why they should win to a maximum 500 words in each category. Further information about how to make nominations is available on the website for the event – www.nationalworldevents.com/ypba-2024.

A series of sponsors and event partners have already signed up to participate with packages still available for any other organisations or businesses which wish to get involved. For more information, email [email protected].

Sovereign Health Care is sponsoring the Employee Health and Wellbeing Award.

Neil McCallum, Chief Executive of Sovereign Health Care, said: “How a business approaches employee wellbeing is often seen as a reflection of its culture, values and overall business strength and sustainability.

"We are therefore delighted to sponsor this award category, which not only recognises but celebrates the steps Yorkshire businesses are taking to help safeguard their employees. Not only is prioritising employee health and wellbeing the right thing to do, it will also benefit businesses, employees and their families.”

Law firm Leigh Day is sponsoring a drinks reception which is being planned for nominated finalists.

Beth Sanders, Partner & Head of Leigh Day's Leeds office, said: "At Leigh Day, we are proud to be a sponsor at this year's Yorkshire Post Business Awards.

"Business awards play a vital role in recognising and celebrating the achievements of Yorkshire's outstanding companies.

"They shine a spotlight on the innovation, resilience and entrepreneurial spirit that drives our region's success. We're delighted to be a part of celebrating Yorkshire's business leaders."

Cut & Craft Leeds and Bygone Classic Cars are also backing the event, while the official charity partner for the evening will be Yorkshire Cancer Research.

‘You have to be in it to win it’

​The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business awards offer a fantastic opportunity for companies in our region to celebrate their successes, says business editor Chris Burn.

Mr Burn said: “The awards are always an excellent night, bringing together hundreds of local business people in a great setting and offering the chance to reflect on the achievements of the past year.

