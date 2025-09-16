Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards: A chance to join the brightest and best

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nominations are open until October 1 for The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards 2025, celebrating the successes of our region's businesses of every size and industry.

The popular black-tie event celebrating business excellence across the region has been running since 2006 and for the past few years has been hosted at Headingley Stadium.

This year it will instead be held opposite the Royal Armouries at the New Dock Hall, which has hosted the event in previous years.

The Yorkshire Post's Excellence in Business Awards have celebrated the rising stars of the corporate world since 2006. (Photo by National World)

The Yorkshire Post Business Awards will take place on November 12. All categories are free to enter.

There are 16 categories to nominate companies or individuals for, including Apprentice of the Year, Best Business Start-Up and Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year.

Other categories include an Employee Health & Wellbeing Award; Family Business; Hospitality Business of the Year, an Innovation Award and International Business of the Year.

There will also be awards for the region’s best small, medium-sized and large business, as well as a Manufacturing Award and a prize for the Rural Business of the Year.

Other categories include a Sustainability Award and a Technology & Digital Award, while a Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented on the night.

More information about each award and how to make nominations can be found at www.yorkshirebusinessexcellence.co.uk.

Event sponsors so far this year include Re Food UK, RTC North, Sovereign Health Care, Uyare and Impulse Decisions. For sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

Maria L’Ala, Regional Sales Manager at ReFood, said her organisation is pleased to be involved with the event.

She said: “As the UK’s leading food waste recycler, we’re committed to helping businesses minimise their environmental impact, cut their carbon footprint and improve their sustainability credentials.

“With Simpler Recycling legislation now in force to guide the safe, secure and traceable disposal of commercial food waste, sponsoring The Yorkshire Post Business Awards provides the opportunity to raise awareness of new requirements, explain the widespread benefits and celebrate the companies already leading the way.”

Chris Burn, The Yorkshire Post’s head of business and features, said: “Our business awards is always a highlight in our calendar and regularly attracts upwards of 300 people to celebrate the best of the region’s companies and the individuals behind them.