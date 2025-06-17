Yorkshire Post Health & Life Sciences Business Breakfast to return to Leeds in September

A business breakfast discussing the different challenges and opportunities facing Yorkshire’s flourishing health and life sciences is to take place at Headingley Stadium in September.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Post Health & Life Sciences Business Breakfast will return for the second time on September 17 after the event was held for the first time last year.

The packed agenda will include discussions on the achievements, challenges and the future of Yorkshire’s competitive edge in HealthTech; collaboration with the NHS and an exploration of NHS transformation focusing on the government’s three shifts in strategy which have included moving care from hospitals to communities, building up digital services and changing the focus of the health service from sickness to prevention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will also include insights into cutting-edge research, funding, and the role of data in advancing life sciences.

The Yorkshire Post Health & Life Sciences Business Breakfast is returning. Picture: Allan McKenzie

York Health Economics Consortium are once again sponsoring the event, as are Health Innovation Yorkshire & Humber.

Dr Neville Young, Director of Enterprise and Innovation at Health Innovation Yorkshire & Humber, said: "Events like The Yorkshire Post Health & Life Sciences Business Breakfast offer an excellent platform to showcase the exceptional assets and support services available to help innovators and researchers, enabling them to grow their businesses and foster collaborations that will shape the future of this dynamic and growing industry in our region."

Exhibitors on the day will include MFL Insurance Group Ltd, NIHR HealthTech Research Centres and Hill Dickinson LLP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s event was opened by West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin, who said she wanted West Yorkshire to be the number one place in the UK for healthtech entrepreneurs, innovators and industry.

She said: “Here in West Yorkshire we are the home of the NHS. The Government's industrial strategy identified life sciences as one of the eight sectors with the highest growth opportunities.

"That's absolutely true here in West Yorkshire because we are already a powerhouse with an ecosystem made up of 90 digital healthcare firms and over 300 healthtech companies. Over 100,000 people in our region are employed in health and life science roles. The announcement of the West Yorkshire Investment Zone is only going to make our cluster even stronger with a 10-year-programme supporting the development of world leading assets across Bradford, Huddersfield and Leeds.

"Each very different, with their own strengths allowing businesses to engage with universities and the NHS to bring forward innovation and deliver commercial growth."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad