Yorkshire Post journalist Greg Wright in contention for trophy at Wincott awards

A senior member of The Yorkshire Post’s business team is in contention for a major journalism award.

Greg Wright, The Yorkshire Post’s deputy business editor, has been shortlisted in the Journalist of the Year Nations and Regions category at the Wincott awards. Also shortlisted in the same category is Martyn McLaughlin of The Scotsman, Sion Barry of the Western Mail and Michael Taylor of The Business Desk. The winners will be announced on May 8 at the awards lunch in the Mansion House, City of London.