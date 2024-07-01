Yorkshire Post owner National World creating 'one-stop shop' for advertisers with new partnerships

The Yorkshire Post’s owner National World has announced new strategic partnerships for print and digital advertising sales.

It is work with fellow media publisher Reach to sell national advertising to UK media agencies.

From October, Reach Solutions will represent the group’s print brands for display and public notice advertising to all leading regional and London-based agencies.

It means National World’s daily newspaper brands like The Yorkshire Post and The Scotsman will be part of a ‘Big City’ package including the Mirror titles and leading regional newspapers such as the Manchester Evening News and Liverpool Echo.

National World’s Express & Star and Shropshire Star in the West Midlands are already part of the ‘Big City’ arrangement.

National World is also establishing a joint venture with Axiom Media Holdings Limited, called Axiom Media Alliance (AMA) to market the group’s digital assets to advertisers.

Led by Axiom’s Chief Executive, Jeremy Lawrence, AMA will serve as a specialist, dedicated, independent sales house to market the group’s unique mix of content and audience reach to high-quality advertisers.

Axiom already markets National World’s video inventory.

National World will also move its digital assets to a new platform provided by Auth. The platform has market leading innovative technology that utilises AI to enrich the reader experience.

Mark Hollinshead, chief operating officer, said: “Media partnerships such as those we have announced today help publishers to become more efficient, improve their pricing power and offer a one-stop-shop for advertising customers.

“Where possible, it is essential for print titles to increase their efficiency so that resources can be directed at the journalism and content creation our audiences desire. Similarly, dedicated digital resources are an essential component for any growth-orientated news publisher.