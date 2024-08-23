Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards 2024: How to nominate in 16 different categories as top event returns

The event is returning to New Dock Hall in Leeds on December 2 with 16 different categories designed to celebrate the vast array of tourism businesses based in Yorkshire.

These awards will be fully inclusive for all businesses across the whole of Yorkshire’s tourism sector and will shine a spotlight on outstanding service, quality and that strong Yorkshire welcome that the region is famous for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nominations are now open for the different categories, with entries needing to be submitted by October 18 so they can be considered by a panel of expert judges.

The Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards are returning for 2024.

The nomination process is free and can be completed at www.nationalworldevents.com/ypta-2024.

At the black tie awards ceremony, guests will enjoy a drinks reception, a deluxe three-course meal and entertainment, as well as the awards themselves.

Award-winning radio presenter and children’s book author Rich Williams is returning as host of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Burn, head of business and features for The Yorkshire Post, said the evening promises to be an excellent one.

"Since being launched in 2022, the Tourism Awards have been a huge success and a wonderful celebration of what the county’s tourism businesses have to offer and all they have achieved in recent years,” he said.

"We want to celebrate tourism businesses big and small and most importantly the people behind them who help make their organisations special.

"We are all so fortunate to live in Yorkshire and tourism businesses have a vital role in welcoming people to our wonderful region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would encourage people to get their nominations in as soon as they can and look forward to seeing everyone on the night.”

The categories this year include Accessible & Inclusive Tourism Award; B&B or Guest House of the Year; Holiday Park / Caravan Park of the Year and a Culture Award.

There will also be a prize for the Tourist Attraction of the year, a recognition of culinary success with the Taste Award and a chance to celebrate the Dog Friendly Accommodation or Attraction of the Year.

Other categories include Best Pub or Brewery Award; Newcomer of the Year; the Sustainable Tourism Award; Event of the Year; Outstanding Customer Service Award; Large Hotel of the Year; Small Hotel of the Year; Best Self-Catering Accommodation and a Kids’ First Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castle Howard and Yorkshire Sculpture Park were the big winners at last year’s event.

Castle Howard won the Overall Tourist Business of the Year accolade at the event.

Meanwhile Yorkshire Sculpture Park won both the Tourist Attraction of the Year and the Culture Award.

Other winners on the night saw Broughton Sanctuary Holiday Homes pick up the Best Self-Catering Accommodation accolade, while Small Hotel of the Year was Yorebridge House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grand, York, was the winner in the Large Hotel of the Year category and The York Dungeon won the Outstanding Customer Service Award.