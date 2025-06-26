Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards 2025: Nominations open as new Unsung Hero category revealed for event

The Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards will be back for a fourth consecutive year in a pre-Christmas celebration of the businesses and organisations that make the region’s visitor economy a roaring success – with a set of new categories to nominate for.

The popular annual event is returning to New Dock Hall in Leeds on December 1 with 18 different categories designed to celebrate the vast array of tourism businesses based in Yorkshire.

New categories this year include an Unsung Hero award to recognise individuals behind the scenes who make a significant impact on Yorkshire’s tourism industry.

This year the Dining Award will be split into two categories; Best Fine Dining and Casual Dining.

Judge Wayne Topley with the 2024 Small Hotel of the Year winners, The Pheasant Hotel. Picture: Allan McKenzie

For the first time ever, the Tourist Attraction award will also be split into two categories; Small Tourist Attraction (for those places which receive under 75,000 visitors per year) and Large Tourist Attraction (for locations that get more than 75,000 visitors per year).

Entries for nominations have now opened and can be submitted until October 22 before the judging and shortlisting process takes place.

The same group of four judges from last year have agree to return for this year’s event; Philip Bolson of Mr B Hospitality; Susie Brindley, managing director of Willow Business Support, Wayne Topley, Managing Director of the Cedar Court Hotels Group and Gemma Rio, founder and director of Coral & Crown.

Ms Rio said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be returning as a judge for the Yorkshire Tourism Awards. It’s a true privilege to celebrate the creativity, resilience, and passion in Yorkshire tourism!”

Ms Brindley added: “I’m delighted to return as a judge for the Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards — it’s an honour to help celebrate the people and places that make Yorkshire such an extraordinary tourist destination.”

Confirmed sponsors so far include the Royal Armouries and Impulse Decisions, with the selected charity for the event being Aphasia Support.

The black-tie event will again be hosted by radio presenter Rich Williams. Guests will enjoy a drinks reception, a deluxe three-course meal and entertainment, as well as the awards.

Chris Burn, head of business and features for The Yorkshire Post, said it promises to be an excellent evening.

"Since being launched in 2022, the Tourism Awards have been a huge success and a wonderful celebration of what the county’s tourism businesses have to offer and all they have achieved in recent years,” he said.

"We want to celebrate tourism businesses big and small and most importantly the people behind them who help make their organisations special.

"We are all so fortunate to live in Yorkshire and tourism businesses have a vital role in welcoming people to our wonderful region.

"I would encourage people to get their nominations in as soon as they can and look forward to seeing everyone on the night.”

As well as the new categories, there will also be a People’s Choice award for the Best Yorkshire Experience. Nominations can be submitted to be included in this category and a shortlist will be chosen by judges before a public vote is held to select a winner.

Other categories include a Best Pub Award, Large Hotel of The Year, Culture Award, Outstanding Customer Service Award and B&B or Guest House of The Year.

There will also be prizes for the Newcomer of the Year, a Sustainable Tourism Award and the Holiday Park/Caravan Park of the Year.

Other categories include Event of the Year, Boutique Hotel of the Year, Best Self-Catering Accomodation and an Accessible & Inclusive Tourism Award.

Last year’s winners included the likes of Grantley Hall, Hull Truck Theatre and Bradford Literature Festival, while York Pride won Event of the Year. Greg Stephenson of York Pride said last year: “We’re all volunteers and do this in our spare time and to get 17,500-plus people to our event every year is just phenomenal. We are really chuffed with this award.”