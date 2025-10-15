Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards 2025: One week until deadline for nominations across 18 categories

Yorkshire’s tourism and hospitality businesses have a week left to submit nominations for an awards ceremony celebrating the achievements of the region’s industry during 2025.

The Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards are to take place at New Dock Hall in Leeds on December 1, with nominations for entries across 18 different categories closing next Wednesday, October 22.

New categories this year include an Unsung Hero award to recognise individuals behind the scenes who make a significant impact on Yorkshire’s tourism industry.

This year the Dining Award will be split into two categories; Best Fine Dining and Casual Dining.

For the first time in the history of the annual event, the Tourist Attraction award will also be split into two categories; Small Tourist Attraction (for those places which receive under 75,000 visitors per year) and Large Tourist Attraction (for locations that get more than 75,000 visitors per year).

The same group of four judges from last year have agree to return for this year’s event; Philip Bolson of Mr B Hospitality; Susie Brindley, managing director of Willow Business Support, Wayne Topley, Managing Director of the Cedar Court Hotels Group and Gemma Rio, founder and director of Coral & Crown.

Ms Rio said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be returning as a judge for the Yorkshire Tourism Awards. It’s a true privilege to celebrate the creativity, resilience, and passion in Yorkshire tourism.”

Ms Brindley added: “I’m delighted to return as a judge for the Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards — it’s an honour to help celebrate the people and places that make Yorkshire such an extraordinary tourist destination.”

Confirmed sponsors so far include ADA Cosmetics, the Royal Armouries and Impulse Decisions, with the selected charity for the event being Aphasia Support and support also coming from Arts Council England.

The black-tie event will again be hosted by radio presenter Rich Williams. Guests will enjoy a drinks reception, a deluxe three-course meal and entertainment, as well as the awards.

As well as the new categories, there will also be a People’s Choice award for the Best Yorkshire Experience. Nominations can be submitted to be included in this category and a shortlist will be chosen by judges before a public vote is held to select a winner.

Other categories include a Best Pub Award, Large Hotel of The Year, Culture Award, Outstanding Customer Service Award and B&B or Guest House of The Year.