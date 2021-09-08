Yorkshire Post's Greg Wright named as one of country's top journalists

Mr Wright, a serial award winner, took the title at the ceremony at London’s The Brewery venue in front of the cream of Britain’s financial press and public relations industry.

The award marks the second time that Mr Wright has received the award, having won the trophy at the 2017 event.

Mr Wright was honoured for a wide-ranging portfolio of work that included his relentless campaigning on the impact of the controversial Loan Charge tax policy which has left many workers and entrepreneurs facing financial ruin. News of his award came on the same day that his work was cited during a House of Commons Treasury Questions debate.

The YP's Greg Wright, pictured after winning the award in 2017. Photo by Ismail Mulla.

Mark Casci, business editor of The Yorkshire Post, said: “Having worked side-by-side with Greg for more than five years I know him to be one of the most principled, driven and talented journalists in the country.