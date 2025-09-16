Yorkshire PR professional marks 25 years with Partners PR

Hannah Trinder is celebrating 25 years with York-based agency, Partners PR.

Hannah joined the agency fresh from university in 2000 and hit the ground running, eager to master media relations and client support. She’s since grown into a trusted PR consultant and leader, shaping strategies and guiding campaigns for clients from professional services to manufacturing – in Yorkshire and beyond.

Rising from a junior member of the team through to account director and people champion, she continues to play a vital role in shaping the agency's future. “The company, much like the industry, has grown and evolved so much over the years, but what hasn’t changed is our commitment to strong relationships,” Hannah says.

“When I started, our work was centred on traditional media relations; we carried out research in the library and physically posted press releases to news desks. Today, we support clients across a much broader range of communications, from digital channels to full communications strategies.”

Partners PR account director, Hannah Trinder.

Director of Partners PR, Karen Tinkler, who also celebrated 25 years at the company last year, says: “It has been fantastic to work alongside Hannah and see her role at Partners grow. Hannah has developed her skills and become a leader in our organisation. Not only is she loved by clients, but also by the rest of the team. Congratulations, Hannah, on a fantastic 25 years. We are looking forward to working with you for many years to come!”

When asked to reflect on her proudest achievement, Hannah points to the longevity of client relationships built over decades. “It’s a huge privilege to work alongside so many incredible businesses over many years and to be a modest part of their journey, helping them grow, adapt to changing markets and succeed. Knowing we’ve played a role in supporting them along the way, and seeing the difference we make, is one of the job’s biggest thrills,” she says.

“I love the variety, too. In the same week, I might be guiding a client through a sensitive reputational issue and then switching to a campaign that’s wildly creative and more light-hearted. That’s what keeps it fresh, even after all these years.”

Colleagues, too, have been central to Hannah’s experience. She has recently been appointed People Champion at Partners PR, a role focused on supporting the team, encouraging development and helping to maintain the collaborative culture that underpins the firm’s success.