Yorkshire professional services group DJH acquires McBrides in first Southern deal

One of the UK’s fastest growing accountancy and professional services groups has made its first acquisition in the South of England.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 7th Apr 2025, 11:22 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 11:23 BST

DJH, which has offices in Huddersfield, Leeds and Sheffield, has joined forces with Bexley-based McBrides Chartered Accountants in a deal that opens up the market around London.

The group will tap into McBrides’ regional presence and specialisms in guiding professional services, law firms, property businesses, shipping companies and UK subsidiaries of international companies.

Tenzing-backed DJH will provide access to teams across a range of services, including R&D tax credits, capital allowances, commercial funding, HR and IT. Existing McBrides Managing Partner Tanya Hamilton will continue to lead the business with the partner team.

DJH, which has offices in Huddersfield, Leeds and Sheffield, has joined forces with Bexley-based McBrides Chartered Accountants in a deal that springboards it into London and the South.(Photo supplied on behalf of DJH/Evoto)DJH, which has offices in Huddersfield, Leeds and Sheffield, has joined forces with Bexley-based McBrides Chartered Accountants in a deal that springboards it into London and the South.(Photo supplied on behalf of DJH/Evoto)
Scott Heath, Chief Executive Officer of DJH, said: “It has always been our aspiration to have a substantial office in the South and the partnership with McBrides gives us an immediate presence in the region with a business that shares our values of teamwork, client service and trust.”

He continued: “Together, we are edging closer to moving into the top 20 accountancy firms in the UK.”

Following 10 acquisitions in three years, the firm has grown into a multidisciplinary team of 580 people with its Yorkshire offices being joined by offices in Altrincham, Bury, Chester, Derby, Manchester, Nantwich, Stoke-on-Trent and Walsall.

Tanya Hamilton, Managing Partner at McBrides Chartered Accountants, said: “Joining DJH is a major milestone providing an opportunity to strengthen our services, giving new and exciting opportunities for further growth, while also delivering more investment in technology as well as the training, recruitment and wellbeing of our team.”

Headquartered in London, with hubs in Munich and Stockholm, Tenzing backs European software and tech-enabled businesses valued between £10m and £200m.

Matt Nicholson, Investment Lead at Tenzing, said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome everyone at McBrides to the DJH family. Finding partners with the right culture is critical for our continued growth aspirations and we are delighted Tanya, and the team have put their trust in us for the future.

He added: “This is particularly true when entering a new region, which is a major milestone for the DJH Group. We can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”

