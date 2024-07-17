Yorkshire property consultancy Walker Singleton announces two senior promotions

Yorkshire property consultancy Walker Singleton has announced two promotions within its commercial and residential property teams.

Adam Powell has been promoted to director in the firm’s estate agency brand, WS Residential. Having started his career at Walker Singleton in 2004, he previously held the position of associate director and has more than 20 years of experience in the residential property management sector.

Jack Spencer has become associate director within the Walker Singleton’s commercial property team. He joined the firm in 2017 as trainee chartered surveyor and is now experienced in carrying out valuations across a range of property types, as well as managing commercial property portfolios.

Founded in 1889, Walker Singleton is a multi-disciplinary firm which provides partner-led property and asset solutions. The firm has four key service areas. These comprise commercial property; residential property; machinery and business assets; and land and property auctions,

Adam Powell (left) and Jack Spencer have both been promoted by Walker Singleton

WS Residential has around 900 residential properties under management and over 100 homes for sale, with properties mainly located within the Kirklees, Calderdale and Bradford areas.

The average selling price for WS Residential properties is around £300,000 and the estate agency specialises in the sale of family homes.

Commenting on the appointments, Walker Singleton director, Ben Waites, said: “Adam and Jack fully deserve their promotions and is testament to their ongoing dedication to supporting clients within their respective specialisms.

“These promotions are evidence of our commitment to developing the property professionals within the firm and I look forward to seeing Jack and Adam thrive in their new roles.”

Walker Singleton currently employs 50 people across its offices, including ones in Leeds, Bradford, Halifax and Huddersfield.