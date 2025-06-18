Yorkshire property consultancy Walker Singleton relocates Huddersfield office as part of ongoing growth plans

Yorkshire property consultancy Walker Singleton has relocated its Huddersfield office to the town’s Bradley Business Park as part of its ongoing expansion strategy.

The firm has agreed a five-year lease on 1,000 sq ft of office accommodation, which is located off Dyson Wood Way and adjacent to the M62 and A641. Walker Singleton office in Huddersfield was previously based at Oak House on New North Road .

At the same time, the property consultancy has announced the appointment of a new commercial agency surveyor, Hector Nelson, who will based in the Huddersfield office.

He is supporting and assisting the firm’s clients with commercial property sales and lettings across the region. Hector previously held roles at London estate agent Kinleigh Folkard & Hayward and property consultancy BTF Partnership.

Walker Singleton director, Ryan Barker, said: “We have a strong reputation within the Huddersfield market for delivering practical and effective expert commercial property advice.

“Our new office is enabling us to capitalise upon the strong demand for the type of advice we provide by expanding our presence both within the town, and the wider Kirklees area.

“Hector is a highly capable surveyor and joins us at an exciting time as we develop our commercial property practice. We have every confidence he will play a key role in enabling us to achieve our growth plans.”

Founded in 1889, Walker Singleton is a multi-disciplinary consultancy which provides partner-led property and asset services.

The firm has five key service areas which are commercial and industrial property; asset advisory; property management; residential property; and asset and property auctions.

Commenting on this appointment, Hector said: “Joining Walker Singleton has presented me with an outstanding opportunity to drive the continued success of the firm’s commercial and industrial property practice.

“There is a great deal of activity in the Huddersfield and wider Kirklees markets which means a wide variety of instructions. I am enjoying working with vendors, occupiers and investors to provide them with the advice they need to achieve their commercial objectives.”

In addition to Huddersfield, Walker Singleton has offices in Halifax, Leeds and Bradford. The firm employs 54 people.