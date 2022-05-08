Yorkshire property management firm Inhabet launches following new investment and a rebrand

The regional property management business, formerly known as WSB Property Asset Management, has rebranded following its sale by Leeds based parent company WSB property Consultants.

WSB has operated a property management department within Yorkshire for more than 10 years. Notable buildings within the portfolio include Munro House and The Leeming Building in Leeds city centre.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Darcy - Design Tonic (left), Alex Jowett – Inhabet (centre), Amanda Cook – Design Tonic (right)

A spokesman said: “The portfolio of commercial properties under management is predominantly focused on Yorkshire, although the business has grown its reach to include instructions in Scotland in the north and south to properties in the Midlands.”

After securing the new investments, Alex Jowett, Managing Director of Inhabet, commented: “This is an exciting opportunity for the business. My new business partners and I are enthusiastic about the next chapter for Inhabet.

“Since taking control of the business in 2019, I have been keen to put my stamp on property management and the new investment will not only allow us to expand the business but to continue to innovate our processes and the services we provide to our clients”

The new investment has been secured from Design Tonic, a commercial interiors firm, which have invested in the business to help expand the portfolio. Inhabet will continue to manage the existing portfolio of commercial properties with Alex Jowett retaining his role as managing director.