Yorkshire property market is attracting 'enormous' interest from London-based buyers, says Prime Residential

Louise Hirst (on the right) with Clare Coidan of Prime Residential

Clare Coidan and Louise Hirst have co-founded York-based Prime Residential in response to the growing popularity of the region’s housing market.

Ms Coidan and Ms Hirst have more than 25 years’ experience in the sector between them. Ms Hirst said: “We think selling houses is about promoting a lifestyle not just an address.

“In addition to an active local market, we’ve seen an enormous amount of interest from buyers who live outside the area wishing to re-locate – most notably London.”

"When asked ‘why York?’ we are told: 'The connectivity offered by road, rail and air and the lifestyle.'"

"With excellent schools, quality housing and leisure facilities it’s no longer considered ‘grim up north’."

She added: “Covid has made so many people re-evaluate a lot of what they are doing. In terms of the market, global pandemic aside, all the signs are positive for continued growth and demand still outstrips supply.”

Ms Coidan said: “Everyone’s property is important to them, and we take the time to reflect this in our marketing and everything we do.”