Yorkshire recorded largest fall in insolvency-related activity across the UK in October, says R3

Yorkshire recorded the largest fall in insolvency-related activity in the UK last month, according to new data.

Despite challenges facing the UK economy, Yorkshire and the Humber posted a double-digit fall in insolvency-related activity in October when compared with the previous month.

The latest research from insolvency and restructuring trade body R3, which is based on an analysis of data provided by CreditSafe, shows that in Yorkshire insolvency-related activity, which includes liquidator and administrator appointments and creditors’ meetings, fell by 18.9 per cent last month. The number of businesses affected in the region dropped from 291 in September to 236, the lowest figure since May.

In October, six other regions and nations also saw a drop in insolvency-related activity since September with Northern Ireland falling by 10 per cent, Wales by 6.5 per cent and the South East by 3.7 per cent. In contrast, the North East experienced a month-on-month rise of 26.8 per cent, followed by Scotland with an uplift of 10.2 per cent and the North West with an increase of 8 per cent.

Eleanor Temple, chair of R3 in Yorkshire and a barrister at Kings Chambers in Leeds, said: “Despite gloomy forecasts for the UK economy, this month’s research does appear to show a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel." (Photo supplied by R3)

Eleanor Temple, chair of R3 in Yorkshire and a barrister at Kings Chambers in Leeds, said: “Despite gloomy forecasts for the UK economy, this month’s research does appear to show a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel. Although growth is expected to be slow into 2024, interest rates appear to be reaching their potential peak and businesses are fighting hard against the current challenges.

“It is encouraging to not only see Yorkshire and the Humber having the greatest month-on-month fall in insolvency-related activity in October, but also that a total of seven of the 12 regions and nations surveyed also experienced a drop in these type of financial problems.

"The increase in levels of entrepreneurs starting new businesses both here and across the UK is also a positive sign.

She added: “However, higher interest rates and inflation are likely to continue to impact both corporate investment and consumer spending, and the forthcoming election will also add to business uncertainty.