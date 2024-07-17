Yorkshire records fastest house price growth in the country - with average price up £8,000 in a year

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Average UK house prices increased by 2.2 per cent in the 12 months to May, up from 1.3 per cent annual growth in April, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

It marked the third month in a row with an annual increase in prices, following eight months of annual falls in prices.

The average UK house price in May was £285,000.

The typical property value in England was £302,000 in May, up by 2.2 per cent (£6,000) from a year earlier.

Yorkshire and the Humber was the English region with the highest house price inflation in the 12 months to May, at 3.9 per cent. The average house price in the region now stands at £209,000 – compared to £201,000 at the same point last year.

Annual house price inflation was lowest in London, an increase of 0.2 per cent.

The average house price for Wales was £216,000, up 2.4 per cent (£5,000) annually.

In Scotland, the average property value was £191,000 in May, up 2.5 per cent (£4,000) from a year earlier.

The average house price for Northern Ireland was £178,000, up 4.0% (£4,000) annually.

Meanwhile, rental price rises slowed. Average private rents across the UK increased by 8.6 per cent in the 12 months to June, edging down from 8.7 per cent in the 12 months to May.

In June, the average private rent in Britain was £1,271 per month. This was £101 higher than 12 months earlier.

ONS figures also indicated on Wednesday that UK inflation held steady in June. The rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation remained unchanged at 2 per cent.

This means that prices are still rising but at a rate that the Bank of England is comfortable with, after nearly three years of above-target inflation.

Richard Harrison, head of mortgages at Atom bank said: “The fact that the ONS has now reported three months of straight house price increases is a good indication of the growing confidence in the market.”

He added: “Eyes will now turn to the Bank of England, and when it will look to start reducing bank base rate, as reduced rates will also serve to boost buyer confidence. With inflation continuing to move in the right direction, it’s simply a question of when, not if.”

David Hollingworth, associate director at broker L&C Mortgages, said: “The rate of inflation held steady at the Bank of England’s target rate of 2 per cent in June.

“That is positive news and another month’s reading at the Bank’s target rate will buoy the hopes of those wanting a base rate cut sooner rather than later.

“However, many anticipated a further, even if slight, decline in inflation this month and the likelihood of decision to cut in August will remain in the balance.

“Although borrowers can still expect to see base rate fall this year, they should also be prepared for rates to be held a little longer.

“On the upside, mortgage rates have been improving in recent weeks.

“A flurry of price changes is gradually helping to drag fixed rates down, albeit slowly. As long as today’s figures don’t disappoint markets, we should see that trend continue.

“Competition is fierce in the market which has seen lenders regularly edging rates back down, unwinding increases in recent months.