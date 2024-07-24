Yorkshire renewables company makes 12th acquistion in ambitious buy-&-build strategy

Green Building Renewables adds award-winning Poole-based H2ecO Limited to its growing nationwide network The acquisition represents another step forward in the company’s buy-and-build strategy, as it aims to comprehensively cover England by the end of 2024 with its local-talent, national-excellence model.

Yorkshire high-performance energy solutions provider Green Building Renewables (GBR) has expanded further along England's Southern Coast by acquiring Poole-based company H2ecO Limited. The company won Best Medium Size Business at last year's Yorkshire Post Business in Excellence Awards.

The Dorset-based renewables installation company is the twelfth acquisition in GBR's buy-and-build strategy and the fourteenth acquisition in total by the group, which also includes energy-efficiency experts 21°,

The York business remains on track to reach its target of nationwide coverage of England by the end of 2024 and the new growth represents another significant step in enabling GBRs' strategy to broaden its technology portfolio and geographical reach.

Green Building Renewables installers at work in York

Since its formation in 2021, the company has expanded across England, growing from one office in York to sixteen across the country.

This latest acquisition supports its ambitious target of becoming the UK’s leading green technology installation business by the end of 2025 and enabling customers across England to improve their properties' performance, comfort, and health with renewable and high-performance home technologies.

Managing Director of Green Building Renewables, Chris Delaney, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Mike and Julie's team in Poole to the broader Green Building Renewables family. The quality of their work and their expertise in renewable technology speak for themselves and enable our company to expand our operations into a new region of England.

"The South Coast is a prime location for homeowners and businesses alike to reap the benefits of renewable technologies in the UK. We look forward to enabling more people in this region to improve the performance of their properties."

H2ecO was founded by husband-and-wife duo Mike and Julie Stephenson in Poole 14 years ago. The company provides solar, solar thermal, battery storage, MVHR, and heat pump technology to domestic and commercial properties across Dorset, Wiltshire, and Somerset. Together, they have built an award-winning designer and installer of renewable technology. The company also has an on-site training facility that will complement GBR’s industry training ambitions.

The company's heat pump project installation at Athelhampton House and Gardens in Dorchester, which involved the design of low-carbon heating solutions to provide central heating and hot water for the Grade I*-listed Tudor building, won Best Renewable Heat Project at last year's South West Energy Efficiency Awards, following its win in the National Energy Efficiency Awards in 2022.

Mike Stephenson, H2ecO Managing Director, said, “Julie and I have worked hard with our excellent team to build our company's reputation. We're extremely proud that Green Building Renewables has recognised this hard work and wants us to join their nationwide network.

"The acquisition by Green Building Renewable secures the future of our company and allows our team to become a part of something bigger at a time when renewable energy and improving the performance of buildings within the UK has never been more important."

Following this month’s General Election, the future of the UK's energy and environmental policy is expected to be a significant topic for the new government. Last week, newly appointed Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Miliband outlined his priorities to deliver the country’s energy independence and cut bills through clean power by 2030, as well as upgrade Britain’s homes and cut fuel poverty through its Warm Homes Plan. Also this week, West Yorkshire Mayor Tracey Brabin has announced a new grant scheme for homeowners in the region to upgrade their properties with energy efficiency technologies.

Companies like Green Building Renewables and its sister company 21°, which aim to improve the energy performance and efficiency of buildings in the UK, will play a pivotal role in helping people and the new government prepare the country’s homes for the future.

Alex Payne, the CEO of Green Building Renewables and 21°, added, "Homeowners, businesses, and policymakers in the UK are becoming more aware of the need for high-performance buildings to transform the country's building stock and meet the challenges that we face.

"The quality of low and renewable technology products now available is outstanding. They can transform how we generate and conserve energy and improve our comfort and health. However, these systems do need to be designed and installed properly, and they underperform if done poorly. Quality matters, especially in a loosely regulated market, so the people and talent we have within the company really set us apart from our competitors.

"Our buy-and-build strategy to assemble the best renewable technology experts across the county allows us to accelerate our market growth effectively and collectively develop industry-leading capabilities that others will not match. This is the fourteenth acquisition by the group, and adding H2ecO to the Green Building Renewables network of companies is a perfect example of the high calibre of people we are bringing into and growing our business with. I welcome Mike, Julie and their team to ours and look forward to shaping the future performance of UK buildings with them."