Yorkshire shopfront damaged after lorry reversed into Malton opticians
North Yorkshire Police was called to Robinsons Opticians, on Newbiggin, in Malton, on Thursday (Mar 13) at 7:15am.
According to police, there were reports a HGV had been backed into the front of the premises.
Police officer Sam Beattie, from North Yorkshire Police told The Yorkshire Post: “A lorry has clipped the building and a structural engineer will probably need to check it out – we’re there primarily to manage traffic.”
A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said crews from Malton were called at 07:34 to reports of a HGV that had reversed into a shop front.
They added: “Fire crews carried out an inspection and the incident was left with the police.”
A picture supplied by Steven Kinsella, who works in the area, showed the front door, shop window and brickwork all appeared to be damaged.