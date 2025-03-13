Yorkshire shopfront damaged after lorry reversed into Malton opticians

A Malton opticians shopfront was damaged after a lorry reversed into the building.

North Yorkshire Police was called to Robinsons Opticians, on Newbiggin, in Malton, on Thursday (Mar 13) at 7:15am.

According to police, there were reports a HGV had been backed into the front of the premises.

Robinsons Opticians was damaged after a lorry reversed into the premises.placeholder image
Robinsons Opticians was damaged after a lorry reversed into the premises. | Steven Kinsella

Police officer Sam Beattie, from North Yorkshire Police told The Yorkshire Post: “A lorry has clipped the building and a structural engineer will probably need to check it out – we’re there primarily to manage traffic.”

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said crews from Malton were called at 07:34 to reports of a HGV that had reversed into a shop front.

They added: “Fire crews carried out an inspection and the incident was left with the police.”

A picture supplied by Steven Kinsella, who works in the area, showed the front door, shop window and brickwork all appeared to be damaged.

