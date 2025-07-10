Yorkshire site managers names amongst best in the country for quality

Five site managers from Redrow Yorkshire have won a top national award for the quality of the homes they are building.

Simon Longley, Paul Douglass, Michael Burnell and brothers Louis and Oliver Calpin have all won the prestigious Pride in the Job award from the National Home Building Council, marking them down as among the best in the country.

Now in its 45th year the awards are widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the homebuilding industry, showcasing the highest standard of building homes.

In total Barratt Redrow site managers have won 115 Pride in the Job Quality Awards, which is more than any other homebuilder. This is the 21st year in a row that site managers from Barratt Redrow have won more of these awards than anyone else. This achievement underlines just how important Redrow sees building high quality sustainable homes for its customers.

Simon Longley, Michael Burnell, Louis Calpin, Paul Douglass and Oli Calpin

Simon Longley, 56, has won the award for his work as site manager at the homebuilder’s Meadow Vale development in Huddersfield.

Simon has worked for Redrow for the past 10 years. This is his ninth Pride in the Job Award.

“I am truly honoured to have received the NHBC Pride in the Job Award,” said Simon, who lives with his wife Kirsty and 10-year-old twins Connor and Macy.

“This award is a team effort. It is a testament to everyone’s hard work, attention to detail, quality of workmanship and pride, which is second to none.

“Special thanks must go to assistant site manager Neve Silks whose teamwork and drive has been exceptional.”

Paul Douglass from York won the award for his work as site manager at Kinglsey Manor, in Harrogate.

“This is my first Pride of the Job Award, I’m elated. I've worked my whole career eyeing up this prize, but it has always eluded me,” said Paul, who lives with his wife Debbie and stepchildren Leah and Josh.

Paul, who has worked in the industry for the past 38 years, began his career at the age of 15 as a labourer and progressed to an apprentice joiner, site joiner, assistant site manager and finally site manager.

“I worked for Redrow a number of years ago, before re-joining the team in October 2017,” said Paul, 53.

“I've worked as site manager at Kingsley Manor since 2022. Prior to this I worked at Redrow developments in Swanland, Green Hammerton and two in York.

“This award win is down to the team I have around me. Freddy Rahal is my second in command and he is as hungry to excel as I am. The guys on site all strive to turn out the best possible quality of work and this is shown by the fact that we have been granted an award. I know it's an old cliche, but teamwork makes the dream work.”

This is Louis Calpin’s first Pride in the Job Award: “I am absolutely ecstatic! It has been a dream of mine to win an award from when I left university and became an assistant site manager,” said Louis, who lives in York with his girlfriend Grace.

Louis, 33, attended Northumbria University as a Construction Project Management graduate, before joining Redrow as an assistant site manager in 2019.

He’s worked at a number of the homebuilder’s developments across Yorkshire including Wakefield, Thongsbridge and Harrogate. This award win is for the work carried out as a site manager at The Glade at Woodland Vale in Tingley.

“This award is a great display of teamwork, quality and attitudes and it is for everyone working at The Glade.”

This is Oli’s second Pride in the Job Award, which he won for his work at Redrow’s now sold out Whitehall Grange development in Leeds.

“I’m incredibly proud to see Whitehall Grange recognised with its second consecutive NHBC Pride in the Job award! Another great moment for the site, and a great way to bring this chapter to a close,” said Oli, 31, who has worked for Redrow for the past six years.

“I believe the award has been won by working alongside committed contractors who turn up wanting to do a good job every day, taking pride in their work. The relationships I have built here at Whitehall Grange have been invaluable to the success, and will last for years to come.

“I would like to thank my managers, past and present, site team and subcontractors, for their support, positive attitude and continued efforts.”

This is Michael Burnell’s fourth Pride in the Job Quality Award win, this time for leading the team at Redrow’s Centurion Fields in Leeds.

Michael, 36, from Leeds, has worked for Redrow for 11 years.

“I was so proud to hear I had won this award again this year, they are hugely recognised in the industry,” said Michael.

“It takes a lot of hard work and from all the team to win this award. Winning this gives you a real sense of self-pride and achievement.”

The awards rate site managers against key criteria such as technical expertise, health and safety, consistency, leadership and attention to detail. The awards celebrate the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on-time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.

Every site manager who is registered with the NHBC, the industry’s leading warranty provider for new homes, is automatically entered into the awards, with just 450 winners being selected from a field of around 8,200 sites, representing the top 5% of UK site managers.

John Handley, managing director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “These awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager and demonstrate our long-term commitment to looking after our customers. Anyone who buys a home from a site with a Pride in the Job Quality Award winner knows their home has been built to the highest standard. We are very proud to have won more of these awards than any other homebuilder for 21 years in a row now.”

The awards closely follow Barratt Redrow being awarded five stars by its customers for satisfaction in the annual Home Builders Federation (HBF) new homes survey. To be rated as five star means that more than 90% of customers would recommend a home to a friend, with Barratt Redrow being the only major national homebuilder to be rated five star for 16 years in a row.