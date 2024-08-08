Yorkshire SMEs hail growth opportunities after help from Finance Yorkshire

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rolling out its first investments in 2010, Finance Yorkshire’s original fund and an extension fund saw £113m invested in 500 companies in the region between 2010 and 2017.

Finance Yorkshire’s previous investments created and safeguarded more than 16,000 jobs, according to the firm, enabling the businesses it supported to increase their turnover by a total of £474m and attract a further £374m from private sector sources.

The Barnsley-based company said that its funding had enabled businesses to invest in technology, marketing spend, new product development and the hiring of new staff mambers.

Adam Chandler (right) of Reel Film Media Ltd, pictured with Alex McWhirter (centre) & Paul Wainwright of Finance Yorkshire. Photo by Shaun Flannery.

Wetherby-based video production and animation company, Reel Film Media, received £70,000 from Finance Yorkshire’s loans fund.

The investment is now being used to increase Reel Film Media’s marketing and sales capacity, including the appointment of new staff.

The company said it will also use the investment to attract potential customers by generating new content for its website, as well as hiring a content creation lead to provide a previously unoffered service for clients.

Founder, Adam Chandler, said: “Finance Yorkshire has been great.

"They saw the vision we have for the business and feel more like a partner rather than just a funder.

“The investment will make a big difference to our marketing strategy and accelerate where we want to go with the business.”

Finance Yorkshire’s loans fund is aimed at established or growing businesses looking for expansion finance. The company’s fund provides investments to SMEs of between £25,000 and £250,000.

The funding available is to businesses in Yorkshire and the Humber to invest in scaling up activities that will deliver “substantial growth impact”.

To qualify for a loan from Finance Yorkshire, companies must be paying business rates in the Yorkshire and Humber region or wish to relocate.

Finance Yorkshire’s loans fund is also supporting Trustist, an award-winning customer reviews platform company based in York with clients including Timpsons, Johnsons the Cleaners and Max Spielmann.

The firm’s platform aggregates reviews from different sites which can be viewed, managed and displayed on a single dashboard.

Trustist said it was using its £250,000 investment to develop its own technology, marketing and hire more staff.

Founder, Nigel Apperley, said: “Finance Yorkshire’s investment is essential to us being able to grow the business.

"We are recruiting more developers who will be based in York and have plans to develop franchising as a route to growing Trustist and its reach even further.”

Finance Yorkshire chief executive Alex McWhirter said: “Our loans fund is a key route to access to finance for the region’s SMEs and is supporting exciting growth in a number of sectors particularly creative, digital and tech.

“SMEs see us as a trusted partner in their businesses, as witnessed by Reel Film and Trustist, who are both expanding at pace and importantly creating jobs in Yorkshire and Humber.